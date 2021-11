The average yards to go on third down for Houston Sunday was 8.7 and five of the 13 were 12 yards or more. Linebacker Jordan Hicks said he believes the third-down success is “a combination of guys doing their job. The execution has to be there. And that's where we've taken the next step on is our execution. But I also think it's schematically. VJ (defensive coordinator Vance Joseph) has put in different looks, complementary looks, things that have thrown (off) the offensive front. I mean, Junk (linebacker Markus Golden) has had what four sacks within the past two games on pass-rush looks and getting things that we've schemed up against their specific look.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO