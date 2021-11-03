CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.29%

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Consumer Goods , Basic Materials and Consumer Services sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29% to hit a new all time high, while the S&P 500 index...

za.investing.com

investing.com

2 WallStreetBets Stocks Under $10 Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 39% or More

Not all WallStreetBets (WSB) stocks possess fundamental strength, with many of them advancing in price based solely on retail traders’ interest in them. Despite this, indeed perhaps in-part because of this, Wall Street analysts expect low-priced WSB stocks ContextLogic (WISH) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to surge more than 39% in price in the near term. So, we think it could be worth adding these stocks to your watchlist.While retail investors play an essential role in the stock market, institutional investors usually dominate this space. However, the 11 million-member subreddit WallStreetBets (WSB) surprised everyone by dominating the investment performance of GameStop Corp .'s (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Holdings, Inc.’s (AMC) shares earlier this year, causing massive short squeezes in both.
investing.com

3 High Growth Stocks That are Better Than Bitcoin

While many investors are excited about the prospects of Bitcoin, the high volatility of the cryptocurrency may make some investors hesitant. On the other hand, high growth stocks such as ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) offer the potential for strong gains with more reasonable volatility.When we started the year, it was cyclical stocks that were all the rage. Why not? The economy was bouncing back, and companies that thrive in that type of environment saw their share prices rise. However, growth stocks have come back in favor over the past few weeks. In fact, the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) is up 14.9% since October 4th. That compares extremely favorably to the S&P 500's 8.9% gain.
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

Warren Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares since taking over as CEO. This mix of growth, value, and income stocks are ripe for the picking. When investing on Wall Street, patience pays off. Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time...
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
investing.com

2 Stocks to Buy for Rebound in Silver Prices

Silver prices declined in September after skyrocketing earlier this year. However, its price is rebounding on rising demand for the metal. And the passage of a bi-partisan infrastructure bill by Congress this week could boost the industrial demand for this metal. Given the favorable price trends, we think silver stocks Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) might be ideal additions to one’s portfolio now. So, let’s evaluate these companies.Silver prices were trading at their highest levels earlier this year due to a Reddit-induced rally. However, prices declined to settle at $21.485 in September, their lowest level since July 2020, on indications of a forthcoming tightening of central bank monetary policy.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.K. shares lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.38%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Automobiles & Parts , Insurance and Fixed Line Telecommunications sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 lost 0.38%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Investing.com United...
investing.com

U.S Stock Futures Ease as Major Indices Retreat From Records

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures traded lower in early APAC deals on Wednesday, after major benchmark indices retreated from record highs and snapped 8 sessions of consecutive gains during the regular session as investors remained cautious ahead of key inflation data. During Tuesday’s session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed...
investing.com

Fisker Stock Climbs After Bullish Credit Suisse Rating

Investing.com — Electric vehicle firm Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR )'s stock jumped 2.3% on Tuesday after Credit Suisse initiated it with an outperform rating. Fisker stock hit a high of $20.26 in the first hour of Tuesday trading and was trading around $19.52 in the early afternoon session. "With electric...
investing.com

S&P 500 Snaps 8-Day Win Streak as Bullish Bets Ease

Investing.com – The S&P 500 snapped its eight-day winning streak Tuesday, as investors eased their bullish bets amid a Tesla-fueled slump in consumer discretionary stocks and weakness in financials as U.S. Treasury yields slid. The S&P 500 fell 0.36%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.31%, or 112 points, the...
investing.com

Disney Earnings, Core Consumer Prices, Inflation: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks let some steam off, hovering below record highs heading into the final half-hour of trading after data on producer prices last month stoked new concerns about inflation. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) jumped after announcing a plan to split itself in three, adding an element of surprise to...
investing.com

Buy These 4 Semiconductor Stocks Before They Surge Even Higher

Huge investments made by governments and enterprises worldwide to ramp up production should drive the semiconductor industry’s growth. Therefore, fundamentally sound semiconductor companies Wolfspeed (WOLF), Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB), SiTime (SITM), and MaxLinear (MXL), whose shares have soared in price over the past month, could continue rallying. Read on for details.Even though the current semiconductor chip shortage affects several industries worldwide, the semiconductor industry witnessed 27.6% year-over-year sales growth in the third quarter. And although the industry is facing production logjams, increasing corporate investments and efforts made by governments to address this shortage should help it achieve a solid production rebound.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) plunged 11.99% to $1,023.50 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.60% to 15,886.54 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $219.99 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 0.85% to $286.35 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.30 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) sank 0.08% to $2,978.37 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. The stock's fall snapped a five-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $33.93 short of its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
investing.com

S&P 500 Pauses Record Run as Consumer Discretionary, Financials Stumble

Investing.com – The S&P 500 fell Tuesday, paced by a Tesla-led slump in consumer discretionary stocks and weakness in financials as U.S. Treasury yields slipped following signs of slowing inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6%, or 228 points, the Nasdaq slipped 0.7%. Tesla...
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.70% higher to $655.99 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Netflix Inc. closed $34.98 short of its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company reached on October 29th.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Advanced Micro Devices, Delta Air Lines, Coty and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Infrastructure stocks — Industrial stocks got a boost after the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill by the House of Representatives over the weekend. Caterpillar, Vulcan Materials added more than 4% while Martin Marietta Materials rose more than 3%. The Global X US Infrastructure Investment ETF, which tracks infrastructure stocks, gained 1.2% and hit an all-time high in the opening minutes of the session.
