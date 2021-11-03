CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 places to go for arts fun this weekend

By Lacey Luce
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConfession: My house is a mess. I don’t know why, but I feel like I’m always playing catch up and one weekend of cooking leaves it looking destroyed. I mention this because I have a long list of adulty things that I “should” do. But, after checking what’s up this weekend...

willmarradio.com

Plenty of spooky fun in the area for Halloween weekend

(Willmar MN-) There are plenty of things happening in our local area for halloween. Where Madness Dwells," the haunted house in northwest Willmar open tonight through Halloween. Steve Peppin owns the building at 8th and Campbell Avenue and this is the third year he has put on the haunted house...
WILLMAR, MN
US News and World Report

The 30 Most Fun Places to Live in the U.S.

Take advantage of what these metro areas have to offer for your free time. The 30 Most Fun Places to Live in the U.S. When you think about moving to a new city, it's not just the job opportunities and affordability that come into play – you also want to be sure you'll enjoy living there. For that reason, we came up with a list of the Most Fun Places to Live in the U.S. We started with our Best Places to Live rankings, then considered factors such as access to parks and outdoor activities, cultural attractions, restaurants, professional sports teams, shopping venues, nightlife, concerts and the popularity of each location as a destination for flights. Finally, we ranked each place in these categories against the 100 most populous metro areas in the U.S. to come up with an overall score. Read on for the 30 Most Fun Places to Live.
LIFESTYLE
kpcw.org

Bonanza Art Park is hosting two nights of Halloween fun

The final two nights of food, fun and live music at the Bonanza Art Park this year will take place today and tomorrow. The free event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the corner of Munchkin Road and Bonanza Drive at the site of the future Arts and Culture District.
PARK CITY, UT
yoursun.com

Downtown Venice Art Festival returns this weekend

VENICE — The 33rd annual Downtown Venice Art Festival will return with 150 national artists this weekend. Sculptors, painters, jewelers, photographers and other artists will have booths along Venice Avenue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6-7. The free and pet-friendly event is presented by Howard Alan Events...
FESTIVAL
houstononthecheap.com

Sienna Art Festival Sure to Be a Masterpiece of Fun Nov. 6

More than 50 professional artists will have their talent on display during Sienna Art Festival, a fun-filled day set amidst the luxe backdrop of Sienna’s new model home village. Happening at Sienna’s Model Home Village, 1923 Regal Water Drive in Missouri City, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov....
MISSOURI CITY, TX
theadvocate.com

An arts fair, a beer festival and the State Fair: Take your pick of outdoor fun this weekend

Beers from 16 area breweries plus music by the Michael Foster Project (at Sunday in the Park) — it's the Sixth Annual Cap City Beer Fest taking place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday downtown (North Boulevard and Lafayette Street). Proceeds will assist Companion Animal Alliance. Free, but tickets or wristbands needed to take part in beer tasting. capcitybeerfest.org.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Where to enjoy food, sports, and art this weekend

You may not be ready for indulging in holiday cheer quite yet, and that’s ok! Because there are some things happening this weekend that are fun and interesting to check out. If you are a fan of craft beer, there is The District Detroit Beer Bash at the Budweiser Garden outside of Little Caesars Arena. You can sample over 20 craft beers, while you play tailgate games like cornhole and giant Jenga. There will also be live music, food, and the college football games will be on TV’s. The beer bash is on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
columbusmonthly.com

Weekend Getaways: Discover the Dynamic Arts Scene in Baltimore

If you make regular appearances at Franklinton Fridays, the Columbus Museum of Art, CAPA’s theaters or Short North’s galleries, the vibrant arts and entertainment districts of Baltimore make for a perfect weekend getaway. Get the most out of your trip with this sample itinerary. Day 1. Start with the Baltimore...
COLUMBUS, OH
98.7 Jack FM

Crossroads Tons of Fun For Everyone This Weekend

Whoever says there is nothing to do in the Crossroads doesn't know about this weekend! Get them to this article QUICK!. There is so much going on this weekend and through the holidays we thought we'd make it easier for you in the weeks ahead to bring you a list of activities for you and the Fab Family. We are here to make it easy! And FUN!
POLITICS
Brookings Register

Annual Artists of the Plains art show and sale this weekend

SIOUX FALLS – Celebrating its 40th Anniversary, the Artists of the Plains Art Show and Sale, sponsored by the Center for Western Studies at Augustana University, is a staple for art lovers from all over the region. The show will once again be held at the beautiful Hilton Garden Inn,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
columbusmakesart.com

10 Events + Holiday Shopping Ideas This Week

I don’t know about you, but I’m loving this fall weather. It seriously energizes me. This is the time of year when I really want to get out and do things. So I’m searching the calendars on ColumbusMakesArt.com to plan some arts activities this weekend. Here’s what I’ve found:. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
culturemap.com

_OFCOLOR presents Latino Art Weekend

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. _OFCOLOR, an emerging artists coalition that provides resources and cultivates visibility to creatives of color across Austin, will host the inaugural Latino Art Weekend. With dedicated spaces across Austin, the four-day cultural celebration will feature the art and music from local Latino creatives. The goal of this event is to authentically amplify Latino voices within the community and advance support for Austin artists.
VISUAL ART
INFORUM

Family-friendly Halloween fun in Fargo-Moorhead this weekend

FARGO — The creepiest season is upon us, but it all doesn’t have to be so scary for little kids. Here are some family-friendly Halloween-related activities happening around the community to get you in the spirit for Halloween 2021. Thursday. Lost in the Valley Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, 5-9...
MOORHEAD, MN
actionnewsnow.com

'Walk Woof and Wag' your way to weekend fun

CHICO, Calif.- After taking the year off due to the pandemic the annual 'Walk Woof and Wag' will return Saturday in Sycamore Field at Bidwell Park. The fundraiser features activities for both people and dogs and a group dog walk through Bidwell Park. All proceeds go directly to Chico Animal...
CHICO, CA
Newport News-Times

Toledo rings in the holidays during First Weekend Art

On the first weekend of every month, the town of Toledo celebrates its vibrant arts community in a citywide event at local galleries and studios. First Weekend Art is an opportunity for the public to connect and talk to local artisans at several locations around town. Toledo will be celebrating First Weekend Art this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6 and 7. Participating galleries continue to follow the guidance provided by the Oregon Health authority to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
TOLEDO, OR
Citrus County Chronicle

Good Times: Tons of fun this weekend, coming week

The Art Center Theatre presents Neil Simon’s “Rumors” on Nov. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21 at the Art Center of Citrus County, 2644 N. Annapolis Ave. in Hernando. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday and the second Saturday matinee are at 2 p.m.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
B93

Merry Market Place Happening This Weekend In Odessa

The 38th Annual Merry Market Place returns to the Ector County Coliseum this weekend. They Junior League of Odessa fills the coliseum with holiday goodness. Festivities kicked off Thursday evening with a preview party, this morning was the champagne breakfast and tomorrow and Sunday will be filled with two days of shopping. Admission is $10 and can be purchased at the door or you can purchase tickets here. The coliseum is packed with 80 venders ready to help you will all of your holiday shopping. Don't forget tomorrow morning you can breakfast with Santa.
ODESSA, TX
Star-Herald

Halloween weekend begins with downtown candy fun

Ghosts and ghouls glided by unicorns and princesses as children of all ages dressed in their Halloween best to go trick-or-treating at downtown businesses in Gering and Scottsbluff Friday afternoon. There were thousands of parents and children at each event, and almost all them were in costume. Some kids went...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News 12

Bridgeport Art Trail celebrates opening weekend

The Bridgeport Art Trail is back this weekend with a variety of events and exhibits. The Metro Art Studios was formerly owned by a corset company, the first incarnation in the 1890s. About three dozen artists are featured inside the gallery called "Books on the Verge" which features sculptures made...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

