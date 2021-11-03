A Vision Beyond Nature and Science – The Science of Kabbalah [audio]

Greene Early College ninth grade earth science students have been studying how the angle of sunlight affects the temperature on the Earth. To enhance this understanding, Brian Rada, GEC earth science and chemistry teacher, had students design and test their own solar ovens where they measured temperature vs time to determine the most effective design. The heat source, a heat lamp, reflected off the adjustable door of the oven. The ovens were made from boxes, plastic wrap, cotton balls, aluminum foil, and a lot of tape. As the students recorded the data from this project by changing the angle of heat(thus the adjustable door), they watched their S’mores “cook” for their later enjoyment. It was quite a tasty lesson!
