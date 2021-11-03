CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

A Vision Beyond Nature and Science – The Science of Kabbalah [audio]

By Israel News Talk Radio
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Science of Kabbalah returns to its roots with a discussion of how the...

www.jewishpress.com

Bay Journal

Creativity, equity elevate the vision for science, Bay restoration

I’ve never considered myself an “artsy” person, yet I’m always creating and I’ve dabbled in almost every medium. While not skilled at any of it, I still find it soothing to conjure even a bit of color. For a long time, it was hard to understand why. Eventually, I realized that just because I’m not making a masterpiece doesn’t mean it’s a waste of time or energy. I am getting something out of it — a release of stress and pop of bliss from each creation.
VISUAL ART
Literary Hub

Here are October’s Best Reviewed Science, Technology, and Nature Books

Susan Orlean’s On Animals, Rebecca Solnit’s Orwell’s Roses, Jane Goodall and Douglas Adams’ The Book of Hope, Anil Seth’s Being You, and Rowan Jacobsen’s Truffle Hound all feature among the best reviewed science, technology, and nature books of the month. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mit.edu

3 Questions: Maaya Prasad and Kathleen Esfahany on vision, perception, and the poetry of science

If you’re a frequent commuter through Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, or a visitor to Massachusetts General Hospital, you might catch a glimpse of an art exhibit featuring some familiar faces. The exhibit, “The Poetry of Science,” pairs photographs of notable scientists, including MIT students and researchers, with poems about their research areas of interest. Two MIT students in electrical engineering and computer science (EECS), Kathleen Esfahany and Suparnamaaya “Maaya” Prasad, were recently invited to participate in the program, which set a goal of increasing public awareness of women and people of color in science.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
unothegateway.com

Science for, with and by the people: Citizen Science

The Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center continued their curious people series with a webinar presentation by Dr. Andrea Grover on citizen science. The webinar took place Thursday, Oct. 27 and focused on citizen science, a growing science field entirely by the general public. In her presentation, Grover explained the growth...
SCIENCE
#Torah
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Science Cafe

Please join us for New Bedford Science Café, Tues., 11/9, 6–8 p.m., at The Vault Music Hall & Pub, 791 Purchase St., New BedfordOpen to everyone. Free, save for the beer!. Our guest Michael Metzler, former president/CEO of St. Anne’s Hospital, will discuss “Inside American Heath Care; A Call for Change.”
NEW BEDFORD, MA
neusenews.com

S’mores and Science

Greene Early College ninth grade earth science students have been studying how the angle of sunlight affects the temperature on the Earth. To enhance this understanding, Brian Rada, GEC earth science and chemistry teacher, had students design and test their own solar ovens where they measured temperature vs time to determine the most effective design. The heat source, a heat lamp, reflected off the adjustable door of the oven. The ovens were made from boxes, plastic wrap, cotton balls, aluminum foil, and a lot of tape. As the students recorded the data from this project by changing the angle of heat(thus the adjustable door), they watched their S’mores “cook” for their later enjoyment. It was quite a tasty lesson!
EDUCATION
blooloop.com

Natural History Museum sets science-based carbon reduction target

The Natural History Museum (NHM) has become the world’s first museum to set a science-based carbon reduction target, developed in line with the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change adopted in 2015. The target represents a 60 percent reduction in NHM’s carbon emissions by 2031 compared to 2015....
MUSEUMS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Science
ncf.edu

2021 Natural Sciences Student Research Showcase

Did you do an on- or off-campus summer or Fall semester research internship or project related to the Natural Sciences?. Would you like to share your experiences with the New College community on Monday, Nov. 22nd from 4-6 pm?. If so, we invite you to participate in the 2021 Natural...
SARASOTA, FL
TheConversationCanada

'Oh creator, it's you I now renounce': How death metal lyrics echo some Bible passages, and what it means

The other day I came across a Buzzfeed quiz that asked me: “Heavy metal lyric or bible verse?” As someone who is a PhD candidate in religious studies and loves heavy metal, I was surprised to see that I hesitated on a number of my responses. Why does heavy metal use so many biblical references and symbolisms? As I researched, I rediscovered death metal, a musical genre I used to listen to as a teen. It seems like death metal was even more fixated with religion than heavy metal. But why is this musical genre so obsessed with religious and...
RELIGION
las-cruces.org

December STEM Programs at the Museum of Nature and Science

The Las Cruces Museum of Nature & Science, 411 N. Main St., will offer in-person STEM programs for children and families this December. The Science, Technology, Engineering and Math programs are free but require registration in advance. To register please email education@las-cruces.org or call 575/522-3120 before the registration deadlines listed.
LAS CRUCES, NM
d1softballnews.com

Solar storm coming, blackout unknown

ROME – A magnetic storm could hit the Earth in the next few hours. A natural event that occurs regularly after many years. “The harmful radiation from a flare cannot penetrate the Earth’s atmosphere and physically affect humans on Earth,” NASA explained. “However, if intense enough, they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communication signals travel.” Thankfully, any disruption is likely to be only temporary, experts say.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
The Jewish Press

It All Begins With ‘Hello’

A few years ago, when I spent Shabbos in New York with my daughters, a few girls they knew from college passed us on the street. Even though my daughters smiled and said hello, some of them continued walking as if they heard nothing. Being from Florida I’m not used to this type of behavior, but having attended camp in New York for several years, I knew the game. Yet even as a child, I could not understand how people can be so downright rude.
RELIGION
natureworldnews.com

In Defense of Science

We live in an era where the idea of following science is publicly ridiculed in some media. It's not questioned because it has been proven false or dangerous, but because its value has not been widely appreciated. This matters because research funding will decline if there's a lack of public approval for the value of scientific work.
SCIENCE
rts.edu

What if I struggle with wanting to read the Bible?

What if I struggle with wanting to read the Bible? Dr. Nate Brooks unpacks some of the obstacles Christians face when the Bible seems dry instead of living and active. All of us as Christians are going to experience times when the Bible feels dry, and that can be a scary thing for us because we know that the Bible teaches that it’s living and active. It’s sharper than any two-edged sword, able to pierce between the division of soul and spirit, joints and marrow, able to evaluate the thoughts and intentions of our heart. And so with the Bible saying that it is living, when we feel like it’s dead, that that can be unnerving for a Christian. And yet, all of us who have been believers for a while understand that there are seasons that the Bible doesn’t seem like streams of living water, but instead seems like the desert. When there are times when the Bible feels dry or dead, I think those are moments that the Lord gives us to evaluate a few things. There are three main reasons that we would understand that the Bible can feel dry to us sometimes.
JACKSON, MS
The Jewish Press

Fear Of G-d Dispels Other Fear

Rebbe Nachman of Breslov tells us: “One must lift up fear to its root… to know whom to fear. That is, to experience an exalted fear, which is the fear (awe) of G-d.” (Likutey Moharan I:15) There is a concept in Chasidus called “fallen fears,” which means that we fear...
RELIGION
dailypostathenian.com

The power, purpose, and wisdom of prayer

Perhaps there is no other topic in the bible that has an abundance of scripture references as prayer does. From the Old Testament throughout the New Testament, prayer is covered in almost every book of the written word. Today, we will mention only a few verses of the many which we could turn to in search for the purpose of prayer, the power of prayer, and the wisdom of prayer. We will start off with wisdom.
RELIGION
Elko Daily Free Press

Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of titanium

My neighbor, little Emily, sometimes stops in my shop after school to work on science projects I give her. In the list of fun things are separating a huge pile of LEDs I bought into red, blue and green all powered from a battery; using the microscope to look at bugs or working simple math problems on the whiteboard, in order to challenge the third grader.
CHEMISTRY

