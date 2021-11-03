CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Head of Head Capital Advisors on Trends for the 2022 Open Enrollment Season

augustaceo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEO of Head Capital Advisors Russell Head talks about a few...

augustaceo.com

augustaceo.com

Heather Winner of Ameriprise on Open Enrollment Season

Heather Winner with Confident Life Wealth Management/Ameriprise Heather Winner explains what you need to do in order to prepare for Open Enrollment season. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MyTexasDaily

Three crucial considerations for millennials this open enrollment season

(BPT) - After more than year and a half of putting key aspects of their lives on hold as they dealt with the more immediate concerns of the pandemic, millennial employees are now putting their once-paused plans into play, eager to tackle everything from buying a new home (24%) to getting a pet (22%), according to a new MetLife survey.
ECONOMY
Statesville Record & Landmark

5 steps to take today during Medicare open enrollment season

At this time of year, current Medicare beneficiaries have the option to make changes in their coverage. The so-called Medicare Open Enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. If you’re enrolled in Medicare, this is an opportunity for you to make adjustments to your plan that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
STATESVILLE, NC
Cheddar News

Customer Service Platform Weave Communication CEO on NYSE Debut

Roy Banks, CEO of Weave Communication, a cloud-based software company for small businesses, joined Cheddar to talk about the company's New York Stock Exchange debut. Banks broke down just how his company helps small businesses manage relationships with their customer base and also laid out how the funds raised will be used to grow the business and its short and long term goals.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Cheddar News

Disney Q3 Earnings Dragged Down by Slowing Subscriber Growth

Mike Proulx, VP and research director at Forrester, joined Cheddar to talk all about Disney's lackluster Q3 earnings after the company reported a slowdown in Disney+ subscriber growth. Proulx discussed a Forrester study that found 45 percent of U.S. adults subscribed to streaming services because of the pandemic but 26 percent had plans to cancel a service over the next two years. "We're always going to look at growth, and we also have to look at engagement," he said. "But both of those metrics come down to having either original or exclusive content that will offer value to the subscriber base."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

Ford is emerging as an EV leader but still seems under-appreciated by the market. Dynavax had a record quarter for its hepatitis B vaccine. Dynavax also saw a big revenue boost for its vaccine adjuvant, which is used by several COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Automaker Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), and vaccine...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Airbnb Sees Remote Work Trend Boosting Growth

Long-term stays are Airbnb's fastest-growing category. Gartner expects 33% of the global workforce to be either hybrid or full-time remote workers in the next few years. Airbnb previously estimated its addressable market for long-term stays alone at $210 billion. People are traveling again in 2021, and no company is better...
TRAVEL
augustaceo.com

Katie Douglas of Queensborough Bank on Relationship Banking

Cash Management Officer at Queensborough National Bank and Trust Company Katie Douglas talks about relationship banking & being Augusta’s community bank. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
AUGUSTA, GA
investorsobserver.com

Communication Services Stocks Making Moves Tuesday: RBLX, GBXI, SALM, ZNGA, MIMO, LTRPA, AMC, NCMI

These Communication Services stocks are trading higher:. -Roblox Corp (RBLX) stock is trading at $104.45, a gain of $27.53, or 35.77%, on high volume. Roblox Corp Cl A gets a Sentiment Score of Very Bearish from InvestorsObserver and receives an average analyst recommendation of Strong Buy with a price target of $88.50. Roblox Corp Cl A next reports earnings on November 14.
STOCKS
augustaceo.com

How to do Business with SRNS at Augusta Metro Chamber Third Thursday Business Builder

On Thursday November 18, join the Augusta Metro Chamber and Alex Agyemang, MBA, CSCP, Small Business Liaison Officer at Savannah River Nuclear Solutions to learn about how to do business with SRNS. Savannah River Nuclear Solutions committed over $350M in procurements to small businesses last fiscal year. This session will provide valuable information to assist you in preparing to compete for future opportunities.
AUGUSTA, GA

