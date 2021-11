Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney were placed on COVID/reserve Wednesday evening to cap the first day this season in which the pandemic made a direct impact on the Giants. The two players — along with running backs coach Burton Burns, who head coach Joe Judge said tested positive for the virus, and guard Matt Skura who was not placed on reserve as of Wednesday evening — were not at practice with the rest of the squad in accordance with team and league protocols.

