Fan Guide: Checking out the Charlotte Checkers

By Your704 Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
Charlotte Checkers (Jacob Kupferman/Courtesy Charlotte Checkers)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grab your team jersey and cowbell: The Charlotte Checkers are back on the ice at Bojangles Coliseum.

A lot has happened since the team’s last full season ended in 2019, when they also won the championship.

The Checkers opted out of the 2020-21 American Hockey League season because of coronavirus concerns. Then in September 2020, the organization announced it was ending its AHL affiliation with the Carolina Hurricanes and signing a multiyear arrangement with the Florida Panthers. The NHL’s newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken, are also assigning players to Charlotte this season until it sets up its own AHL affiliate.

But after a nearly 600-day hiatus, the team is back in action and still considered the defending champs.

Fan Guide: Charlotte Hornets get uptown buzzing

Here’s what you need to know before you go to a game:

Tickets start at $21.50 and can be purchased online via Ticketmaster.com and at the Bojangles Coliseum box office.

Tickets are required for everyone age 2 and older.

For fans planning to attend several games this season, check out details on Mini Plans and Flex Packs here for savings on tickets.

Parking is included in the ticket price, so there is no additional fee.

Several popular promotions have returned this season, including postgame skates on Sundays; Winning Wednesday, featuring $1 beer and a free ticket to the next Wednesday game if the Checkers win; Family Nights, offering discounts of 40% on groups of four tickets or more; and Teacher Appreciation Nights, when educators can purchase tickets at a discounted price.

Click here to see all upcoming promotions.

At this time, all patrons age 5 and older are required to wear a face mask or covering except when they are eating and drinking, regardless of vaccination status, in compliance with the current Mecklenburg County indoor mask mandate.

In addition, all points of sale at the venue, including concession stands and merchandise stands, will be cashless – only credit or debit cards will be accepted. Games will use mobile entry as well, which means that your mobile device will be used to get into the venue.

To help expedite entry and alleviate touchpoints, bags are not recommended. If you must bring a bag, it must be a purse, tote bag or diaper bag no larger than 14″ x 14″ x 6″. All bags will be subject to search.

For more information on the coliseum’s safety protocols, click here.

Upcoming home games:

Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley (Family Night and Steve’s Coats for Kids)

Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley

Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Canned Food Drive)

Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Teacher Appreciation Night and College Night)

Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. vs. Utica (Military Appreciation Night)

Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. vs. Utica (Postgame Skate)

Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Syracuse

Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. vs. Syracuse (Teddy Bear Toss and Family Night)

Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester

Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester (Teacher Appreciation Night and College Night)

Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. vs. Bridgeport (NASCAR Night)

Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. vs. Bridgeport (Postgame Skate)

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to gocheckers.com.

Your704′s Elsa Gillis checks out the Checkers - recorded pre-COVID-19

IN THIS ARTICLE
