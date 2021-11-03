Texans vs. Dolphins Wednesday injury report: DE Jacob Martin limited

The Houston Texans released their first injury report of Week 9 as they gear up for a showdown with the Miami Dolphins Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Hard Rock Stadium.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson, receiver Danny Amendola, and receiver Brandin Cooks were all held out of practice, but not due to injury related reasons.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (thigh), linebacker Christian Kirksey (thumb), and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness) were held out Wednesday.

Defensive end Jacob Martin (knee), running back Rex Burkhead (hip), receiver Chris Conley (calf), linebacker Hardy Nickerson (concussion), and center-guard Justin McCray (ankle) were limited in practice.

For the Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited with a left finger/ribs injury.

For more information on Miami’s injury report, check out the Dolphins Wire.