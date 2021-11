ERIE — Whether it be on the softball diamond or now as a circulating nurse in the operating room, Saegertown native Kristen Kargol is a true team player. It did not take long after four years at Penn State Behrend to accept her first full-time nursing position as she began as a Pediatric Registered Nurse at UPMC Magee’s in Erie in June 2019. After a year and a half in the role, she transitioned to her current role as a Circulating Nurse at UPMC Hamot that assists in patients’ surgeries.

ERIE, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO