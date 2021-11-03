Kentucky Chamber Foundation Partners with Agencies Providing IDs for Kentuckians when Released from Incarceration

A bipartisan pair of Kentucky lawmakers are for the second year in a row seeking to provide provisions for diabetics facing financial struggles to continue receiving insulin. Based on the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act that passed in Minnesota in 2020, BR 53 would establish a program to provide relief to eligible Kentucky residents who are struggling to pay for and are in urgent need of insulin. The prefiled bill is sponsored by Democratic State Rep. Patti Minter of Bowling Green and Republican State Rep. Danny Bentley of Greenup County.

