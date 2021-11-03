CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Chamber Foundation Partners with Agencies Providing IDs for Kentuckians when Released from Incarceration

kychamberbottomline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Kentucky seeks to make positive reforms to its criminal justice system and reduce recidivism, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Kentucky Department of Corrections, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have partnered to provide valid forms of identification for Kentuckians as they are released from...

kychamberbottomline.com

WBKO

Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky awards mini grants to 12 organizations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, “Keeping Our Communities Healthy” grants will infuse $20,000 in support to organizations across Commonwealth working to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake in counties with the lowest vaccination rates. 12 Kentucky organizations, working on the ground in counties with low COVID-19 vaccine rates,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Business group, state agencies partner to get ID’s for released inmates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As Kentucky seeks to make positive reforms to its criminal justice system and reduce recidivism, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Kentucky Department of Corrections, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have partnered to provide valid forms of identification for Kentuckians as they are released from incarceration.
FRANKFORT, KY
kychamberbottomline.com

Kentucky Chamber Releases Full Legislative Agenda Ahead of 2022 Session

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has released its 2022 Legislative Agenda detailing the legislative priorities of the business community for the upcoming session of the Kentucky General Assembly. “Time to Compete” is the business community’s focus for the upcoming legislative session, which includes advocating for policies that will help position...
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Kentucky State
wevv.com

Over 10,000 Kentuckians Have Now Died From COVID, Gov. Beshear Says

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says that the Bluegrass State had passed another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. During his Team Kentucky update on Monday, Gov. Beshear said that over 10,000 Kentuckians had now died from COVID-19 to date. "Today is gonna be primarily focused on where we are in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky Community Action agencies accepting applications for LIHEAP assistance program

Kentucky Community Action Agencies are accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Subsidy Component through December 10, 2021. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through December 10, or until designated funds are depleted. Assistance received during prior LIHEAP Components does not impact a household’s eligibility.
POLITICS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Polk Partners with nonprofit agencies for rental assistance

The Polk County Board of County Commissioners has partnered with three local nonprofit agencies to distribute nearly $8.4 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds to those who need the assistance most. The board approved three contracts during its meeting last week with Florida Rural Legal Services, The Agricultural and...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Duke Energy Foundation, NKY Chamber partner for grants to minority-women-veteran-owned businesses

The Duke Energy Foundation and Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Foundation have partnered for the second year to provide grant funding to local minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses. Nearly 100 businesses applied for the NKY Small Business Grants for Minority-, Women- and Veteran-Owned Businesses. Fifteen businesses from across...
CHARITIES
wkms.org

Bipartisan pair of Kentucky lawmakers aim to improve access to insulin for Kentuckians with diabetes

A bipartisan pair of Kentucky lawmakers are for the second year in a row seeking to provide provisions for diabetics facing financial struggles to continue receiving insulin. Based on the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act that passed in Minnesota in 2020, BR 53 would establish a program to provide relief to eligible Kentucky residents who are struggling to pay for and are in urgent need of insulin. The prefiled bill is sponsored by Democratic State Rep. Patti Minter of Bowling Green and Republican State Rep. Danny Bentley of Greenup County.
KENTUCKY STATE
mediaite.com

BREAKING: Fifth Circuit HALTS Biden Vaccine Mandate on Businesses Over ‘Grave’ Constitutional Concerns

President Joe Biden‘s rule forcing businesses of over 100 employees to mandate the Covid vaccine has been temporarily halted by the Fifth Circuit court of appeals. Attorneys general for several states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Utah, joined advocacy and business groups in the petition, which is not the only legal challenge faced by the administration over the rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Journal Record

Marijuana cultivation burdens many counties in Oklahoma

Many counties in Oklahoma have been burdened by problems dealt by the marijuana industry, ranging from overtaxed water and power supplies to outright fears reported by assessors confronted by people with guns. State lawmakers who have attended forums this week on issues related to rapid expansion of cannabis cultivation in...
OKLAHOMA STATE

