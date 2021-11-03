Kentucky Chamber Foundation Partners with Agencies Providing IDs for Kentuckians when Released from Incarceration
As Kentucky seeks to make positive reforms to its criminal justice system and reduce recidivism, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Kentucky Department of Corrections, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have partnered to provide valid forms of identification for Kentuckians as they are released from...kychamberbottomline.com
Comments / 0