IQHQ Buys Historic Kenmore Hotel In Latest Neighborhood Lab Play

Family-owned and operated management company to honor hospitality traditions set by previous owner and cultivate new relationships among guests and the community. Danbury, CT — November 10, 2021 — Atlantic Equity Partners has selected Meyer Jabara Hotels (MJH) to operate its newest asset, The Wentworth: A Country Inn in Jackson, N.H. Previously owned by Fritz and Eleanor “Ellie” Koeppel for 30 years, the 59,000-square-foot nineteenth-century inn sits on 10 acres and features 61 guestrooms, an upscale farm-to-table restaurant, a piano bar/cocktail lounge, a spa, meeting rooms, wedding/event space, on-site condominium rentals and more. Family-owned and operated for 44 years, Meyer Jabara Hotels will carry on the traditions of The Wentworth for future generations to enjoy. The inn is one of the last remaining historic hotels in New England. MJH will continue to operate The Wentworth as it presently stands, with a renovation refresh planned for 2022.

WENTWORTH, NH ・ 20 HOURS AGO