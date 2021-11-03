IQHQ Buys Historic Kenmore Hotel In Latest Neighborhood Lab Play
By Andrew Martinez, Bisnow Boston
Bisnow
7 days ago
Life sciences REIT IQHQ is acquiring The Hotel Buckminster in Kenmore Square, adding a historic property to its growing Fenway portfolio of lab projects. The hotel, which closed in March 2020, sits at the intersection of Brookline Avenue and Beacon Street near several other IQHQ-owned properties. The purchase price was not...
A Cambridge biotechnology company will move into 89K SF at Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ latest East Cambridge project. Omega Therapeutics, a publicly traded firm researching mRNA-oriented medicines, will begin its lease next December, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The biotech will pay $115 per SF with 3% annual increases over the course of a 15-year lease ending in 2037.
BOSTON — A Boston landmark closed by the COVID-19 pandemic could soon be converted to a new purpose under a plan announced Wednesday morning. The Hotel Buckminster closed on March 20, 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and a few months later, the hotel's managers decided the Kenmore Square landmark would not reopen.
BOSTON (CBS) – The historic Hotel Buckminster in Kenmore Square, which closed in March 2020, has been sold and is set to become lab space. IQHQ, Inc. announced the acquisition on Wednesday. The company is adding the building to its already existing Fenway Center development on Brookline Ave. and Overland Street.
When Jim Lake purchased the Ambassador Hotel in 2015, the goal was to take the existing historic structure and transform it into chic apartments. The building, which was built in 1904 as the Majestic Hotel, was the victim of a blaze in 2019 that gutted the building. Unlike the legendary phoenix, the Ambassador’s plans for rebirth was left in the ashes, too.
REDWOOD CITY, CALIF. — IQHQ, a private life sciences developer and owner with offices in San Diego and Boston, has purchased a “shovel-ready” development site in the Bay Area town of Redwood City that is fully entitled for mixed-use. The firm plans to develop Elco Yards, a project that will feature four life sciences buildings and two residential communities, as well as green space open to the public.
Family-owned and operated management company to honor hospitality traditions set by previous owner and cultivate new relationships among guests and the community. Danbury, CT — November 10, 2021 — Atlantic Equity Partners has selected Meyer Jabara Hotels (MJH) to operate its newest asset, The Wentworth: A Country Inn in Jackson, N.H. Previously owned by Fritz and Eleanor “Ellie” Koeppel for 30 years, the 59,000-square-foot nineteenth-century inn sits on 10 acres and features 61 guestrooms, an upscale farm-to-table restaurant, a piano bar/cocktail lounge, a spa, meeting rooms, wedding/event space, on-site condominium rentals and more. Family-owned and operated for 44 years, Meyer Jabara Hotels will carry on the traditions of The Wentworth for future generations to enjoy. The inn is one of the last remaining historic hotels in New England. MJH will continue to operate The Wentworth as it presently stands, with a renovation refresh planned for 2022.
Real estate investor Steven Witkoff is said to be leading a group angling to buy the billion-dollar debt on HFZ Capital Group’s troubled West Side condominium project. There is $1.2B in debt hanging over the Bjarke Ingles-designed project, dubbed the XI, the New York Post reports. All work stopped on the development 20 months ago, and HFZ’s Ziel Feldman defaulted on the $2B project last summer.
Cornell’s medical school is building new student apartments on the Upper East Side. Weill Cornell Medical College has filed plans with the city to build a 17-story, 221-unit building at 1393 York Ave. between 74th and 75th streets, PincusCo. Media reports. The school would redevelop the church currently on the site, which the college paid Church of the Epiphany $68M for almost three years ago.
Security systems maker SimpliSafe is more than doubling the size of its current headquarters with a new Financial District lease. SimpliSafe signed a 150K SF lease at Rockpoint Group’s 100 Summer St. tower and will move into the space next fall, the company announced Monday. It is an upgrade from its 70K SF home at 294 Washington St., and SimpliSafe’s new office will be designed with flexibility in mind for the firm’s hybrid workforce, executives said.
Bisnow's new audio series, Bisnow Reports, examines every facet of the international commercial real estate industry — from the murky future of retail and office to real estate’s reckoning with diversity to the effects of climate change on the built world, and so much more. You can subscribe on iTunes,...
One of Boston's larger office tenants intends to relocate to the redeveloped One Post Office Square tower in the Financial District, although the employer hasn't finalized its future footprint. Investment management firm Eaton Vance plans to move into the tower, which is 50% owned by its parent company, Morgan Stanley,...
Macklowe Properties, the developer of skinny supertall condo tower 432 Park on Billionaires Row, is getting set to deliver its long-awaited follow-up: the conversion of a historic bank tower — designed in 1929 by the architect who designed The Barclay-Vesey Building — into a 566-unit condo building over 175K SF of retail.
Kendall Square biotechnology firm bluebird bio is moving its headquarters to 61K SF at 455 Grand Union Blvd. in Somerville’s Assembly Row in a lease with Federal Realty Investment Trust. The company, which researches gene therapies for severe genetic diseases, will move approximately 425 employees to the site next spring...
A New York-based coworking operator has had a hard time filling its first D.C. space after the coronavirus pandemic delayed its opening, and now it is enlisting some local help. Bond Collective retained Stream Realty's Vanessa Carrion and Matt Pacinelli to help it attract tenants to its new coworking space...
Known for its glitzy Downtown LA residential projects, Canadian developer Onni Group has made a notable retail investment in Los Angeles. The firm recently shelled out $136M for Burbank Town Center, the Commercial Observer reported, a roughly 1M SF shopping complex on Magnolia Boulevard that first opened in the 1990s.
After more than 18 months passed since it last served $1 drafts, Hotel Vernon in Worcester is about to open its doors again. The bar located in the Canal District sandwiched between Millbury Street and the on-ramp to Interstate 290 is set to reopen on Thursday. The bar last opened in March of 2020 and has been closed as a result of the pandemic.
SAN FRANCISCO–IQHQ, Inc., a premier life science real estate development company, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Elco Yards. Situated in one of the peninsula’s most dynamic downtowns, Redwood City, the fully entitled, shovel-ready development site is within walking distance to transit connections from San Francisco to San Jose.
Facebook and TikTok are looking to expand by nearly 1M SF combined in Silicon Valley, signaling tenants “are committed to the office,” according to Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas. Thomas said in an Oct. 27 earnings call that Facebook is looking to add 700K SF and TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance,...
Breweries, distilleries and bars have benefited from growing demand over the past several months as the newly vaccinated began to go out to socialize more, but their recovery has been hampered by issues with the supply chain and the labor market. These businesses, which often serve as anchors for developments...
The long run of rising apartment rents in Boston has hit a speed bump. Boston one-bedroom and two-bedroom rents declined 0.3% in October, according to Apartment List. The slight drop-off ends a nine-month streak of rent increases, though Boston’s October rates remain 17.4% above last October’s numbers. The current median...
