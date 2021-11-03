CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IQHQ Buys Historic Kenmore Hotel In Latest Neighborhood Lab Play

By Andrew Martinez, Bisnow Boston
 7 days ago
Life sciences REIT IQHQ is acquiring The Hotel Buckminster in Kenmore Square, adding a historic property to its growing Fenway portfolio of lab projects. The hotel, which closed in March 2020, sits at the intersection of Brookline Avenue and Beacon Street near several other IQHQ-owned properties. The purchase price was not...

Bisnow

Cambridge Biotech Leases 89K SF Across Town At Alexandria Project

A Cambridge biotechnology company will move into 89K SF at Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ latest East Cambridge project. Omega Therapeutics, a publicly traded firm researching mRNA-oriented medicines, will begin its lease next December, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The biotech will pay $115 per SF with 3% annual increases over the course of a 15-year lease ending in 2037.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cbslocal.com

Historic Hotel Buckminster In Kenmore Square To Become Lab Space

BOSTON (CBS) – The historic Hotel Buckminster in Kenmore Square, which closed in March 2020, has been sold and is set to become lab space. IQHQ, Inc. announced the acquisition on Wednesday. The company is adding the building to its already existing Fenway Center development on Brookline Ave. and Overland Street.
BOSTON, MA
CandysDirt

Jim Lake Asks City to Scrap Historic Overlay of Burned Ambassador Hotel

When Jim Lake purchased the Ambassador Hotel in 2015, the goal was to take the existing historic structure and transform it into chic apartments. The building, which was built in 1904 as the Majestic Hotel, was the victim of a blaze in 2019 that gutted the building. Unlike the legendary phoenix, the Ambassador’s plans for rebirth was left in the ashes, too.
DALLAS, TX
State
Massachusetts State
rebusinessonline.com

IQHQ Buys Site in Bay Area to Develop New Elco Yards Life Sciences Campus

REDWOOD CITY, CALIF. — IQHQ, a private life sciences developer and owner with offices in San Diego and Boston, has purchased a “shovel-ready” development site in the Bay Area town of Redwood City that is fully entitled for mixed-use. The firm plans to develop Elco Yards, a project that will feature four life sciences buildings and two residential communities, as well as green space open to the public.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Hotel Online

Meyer Jabara Hotels Selected to Manage Historic New Hampshire Inn, The Wentworth

Family-owned and operated management company to honor hospitality traditions set by previous owner and cultivate new relationships among guests and the community. Danbury, CT — November 10, 2021 — Atlantic Equity Partners has selected Meyer Jabara Hotels (MJH) to operate its newest asset, The Wentworth: A Country Inn in Jackson, N.H. Previously owned by Fritz and Eleanor “Ellie” Koeppel for 30 years, the 59,000-square-foot nineteenth-century inn sits on 10 acres and features 61 guestrooms, an upscale farm-to-table restaurant, a piano bar/cocktail lounge, a spa, meeting rooms, wedding/event space, on-site condominium rentals and more. Family-owned and operated for 44 years, Meyer Jabara Hotels will carry on the traditions of The Wentworth for future generations to enjoy. The inn is one of the last remaining historic hotels in New England. MJH will continue to operate The Wentworth as it presently stands, with a renovation refresh planned for 2022.
WENTWORTH, NH
Bisnow

Witkoff Reportedly Leading Group Circling Debt On Stalled HFZ Chelsea Condo Project

Real estate investor Steven Witkoff is said to be leading a group angling to buy the billion-dollar debt on HFZ Capital Group’s troubled West Side condominium project. There is $1.2B in debt hanging over the Bjarke Ingles-designed project, dubbed the XI, the New York Post reports. All work stopped on the development 20 months ago, and HFZ’s Ziel Feldman defaulted on the $2B project last summer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bisnow

Weill Cornell Plans 17-Story Apartment Tower On Upper East Side

Cornell’s medical school is building new student apartments on the Upper East Side. Weill Cornell Medical College has filed plans with the city to build a 17-story, 221-unit building at 1393 York Ave. between 74th and 75th streets, PincusCo. Media reports. The school would redevelop the church currently on the site, which the college paid Church of the Epiphany $68M for almost three years ago.
UPPER EAST SIDE, NY
Bisnow

SimpliSafe Upgrades To 150K SF In Financial District Relocation

Security systems maker SimpliSafe is more than doubling the size of its current headquarters with a new Financial District lease. SimpliSafe signed a 150K SF lease at Rockpoint Group’s 100 Summer St. tower and will move into the space next fall, the company announced Monday. It is an upgrade from its 70K SF home at 294 Washington St., and SimpliSafe’s new office will be designed with flexibility in mind for the firm’s hybrid workforce, executives said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Bisnow

This Week's Boston Deal Sheet

Kendall Square biotechnology firm bluebird bio is moving its headquarters to 61K SF at 455 Grand Union Blvd. in Somerville’s Assembly Row in a lease with Federal Realty Investment Trust. The company, which researches gene therapies for severe genetic diseases, will move approximately 425 employees to the site next spring...
SOMERVILLE, MA
MassLive.com

Hotel Vernon, a historic bar in Worcester’s Kelley Square, is set to open Thursday for first time since early 2020

After more than 18 months passed since it last served $1 drafts, Hotel Vernon in Worcester is about to open its doors again. The bar located in the Canal District sandwiched between Millbury Street and the on-ramp to Interstate 290 is set to reopen on Thursday. The bar last opened in March of 2020 and has been closed as a result of the pandemic.
WORCESTER, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

IQHQ Expands Life Science Portfolio in the Bay Area With the Acquisition of Elco Yards

SAN FRANCISCO–IQHQ, Inc., a premier life science real estate development company, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Elco Yards. Situated in one of the peninsula’s most dynamic downtowns, Redwood City, the fully entitled, shovel-ready development site is within walking distance to transit connections from San Francisco to San Jose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bisnow

A Nine-Month Run Of Rising Apartment Rents In Boston Is Over

The long run of rising apartment rents in Boston has hit a speed bump. Boston one-bedroom and two-bedroom rents declined 0.3% in October, according to Apartment List. The slight drop-off ends a nine-month streak of rent increases, though Boston’s October rates remain 17.4% above last October’s numbers. The current median...
BOSTON, MA
Bisnow informs, connects and advances the commercial real estate community to do more business.

