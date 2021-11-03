How thick layers of restaurant kitchen grease are cleaned
By Kiki Sideris
insider.com
6 days ago
Jay Lopez of Cleannex LLC explains how a quarter inch of grease is deep cleaned from a restaurant kitchen exhaust system. He starts at the top of the system, which is the fan, and works his way down to the duct, grease filters, and oven hood. He scrapes and power washes...
Is there anything better than the feeling of a super clean house that’s been scrubbed from top to bottom? Your laundry is folded, dishes are washed, your robot vacuum cleaner has swept the floors for you and your stainless steel surfaces are entirely scratch-free. It’s bliss and may even give your brain a chance to let out a sigh of relief as well.
While wiping down the kitchen counters and decluttering your desk are relatively straightforward, albeit annoying, cleaning tasks, there are spots in your home that are harder to keep sanitarily neutral. Grout in your shower can be an easy...
A Nashville restaurant called Church & Union has added a tip line for kitchen employees so diners can supplement the wages of cooks and other workers, according to local station WSMV. Cooks and porters typically make much less money than service employees, who earn a subminimum wage but can bring money home in gratuities. This disparity has been a primary motivation for restaurateurs who have done away with tipping.
Make better use of your cleaning time by sweeping with the BROOMBI innovative broom. Boasting a powerful grip on your floor, this broom has upgraded blades for extra durability. In fact, it wipes up any kind of hair, fur, food, liquid, dust, and more—unlike other brooms. Moreover, it has a four-layered unique brush blade. Thanks to that design, it can clean up to 4 times more with a single sweep! Additionally, rather than using regular straight-lined rubber edges for its dustpan, it has an asymmetrical 0.04″ slim edge. So you can sweep up liquids more effectively. Using a patented semiautomatic dustpan, it ensures you never have to physically touch its mouth. And you don’t need to double sweep up the contaminants thanks to its 15º angle. Finally, with an overflow prevention wall of about 2″, it lets you accurately sweep up any contaminants through a narrow dustpan entrance.
There are countless ways to use the clear, plastic containers you often see stacked in restaurants for your own prep. Tall ones are perfect for large quantities of stocks and ice creams, while shorter ones can hide pestos and dressings away. As you are well aware, dinner routines are an essential part of the week, and storing your food prep in easy-to-see containers should help. The best part? These lids are interchangeable, so you don’t have to worry about a stray topper.
In the United States, roses are revered for their beauty as flowers. We pass them around at Valentine’s Day and on anniversaries. We buy them as single stems or by the dozen. Some of us may even grow them in flower gardens or as ornamental hedges. What we don’t do all that much is eat them.
You might toast a few slices of sourdough, or throw a frozen pizza on your toaster oven’s tray without a second thought. But when’s the last time you gave your toaster oven a cleaning? Just like cleaning your oven regularly, you should clean your toaster oven routinely to avoid any food buildup.
An outdoor kitchen is a great way to add value to your home and extend your living space. It can be as simple as a built-in grill, sink and countertop, or top-of-the-line with a pizza oven, refrigerator, smoker and more. According to the National Kitchen and Bath Association, outdoor kitchens are in high demand, with 76 percent of people surveyed planning to add one.
Last February, when I spoke to Brian Hamilton about his planned Kettle Black Kitchen, we talked about the restaurants that had most recently been in that spot: Joon, Burgrito and Double S BBQ. The Monroe Street location across from Trader Joe’s has had “a little bit of a run of...
James B. Beam Distilling Company, JBBDCo. and QED Hospitality, have partnered to bring the first of its kind dining experience to The Kentucky Bourbon Trail, The Kitchen Table. The restaurant, which is located on James B. Beam Distilling Company’s newly renovated campus in Clermont, is an authentic culinary experience that truly exemplifies southern hospitality. The full-service restaurant will have indoor and outdoor dining, including a covered porch, where guests can enjoy a meal or bar bites while sipping on a cocktail and taking in beautiful, sweeping views of the distillery grounds.
Have you ever walked by a restaurant and the sweet scents emanating from within were so intoxicatingly delicious that you felt like you had to have whatever they were cooking right then?. In this instance, the not-so-subtle smells come from the burning almond wood chef Jonah Johnson uses in his...
The dishwasher is your go-to cleaning machine—especially after a big meal, when the countertop is piled high with dirty plates, cookware, serving platters, and the like. So you should return the favor by giving your dishwasher a thorough cleaning once in a while. This will keep the appliance running smoothly, smelling clean, and looking its best.
Holland Lawrence and Marc Fogelsong never intended to be known for wood-fired bagels. When the owners of Wild Barley Kitchen Co. started talking about opening a business together more than 10 years ago, they envisioned a brewpub with craft beer. In their new brick-and-mortar location in the former Taco Garage...
Hosting Thanksgiving dinner can be a time-consuming and messy endeavor, whether the feast is for 6 people or 16. An organized kitchen, however, can go a long way to serve you better during big cooking days and make the process more streamlined and manageable. “The kitchen is a place where...
PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - A restaurant in Prestonsburg was severely damaged Monday by flames, according to the Prestonsburg Fire Department. The fire was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Monday. “It was tough to swallow to see what hard work that I know we’ve put into the building along with our...
To be able to experience a wide range of impulses, our senses use "logarithmic perception": A large increase in the impulse only leads to a small increase in what our brain perceives. A group of researchers from the University of Amsterdam, Unilever, and Wageningen University & Research now shows that this effect does not only hold for our ears and eyes, but also for the perceived thickness of liquid foods.
Today Miso Robotics, a maker of restaurant robots, unveiled the second generation of its flagship robot Flippy, the Flippy 2. The new robot, which was developed in part with feedback from strategic innovation partner White Castle, represents a significant jump forward in capabilities, customizability, and design. Some of the new...
LOVELAND, Ohio — It’s not always easy to start a business. But one restaurant owner wanted to make it a little easier on local entrepreneurs. Hometown, a breakfast and lunch cafe in Loveland, rents out its kitchen to new business owners. Dominick Harney is a regular in the Kitchen Takeover...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — After 62 years, the longtime family-owned King Street Kitchenn in La Crosse closed its doors at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Formerly a Country Kitchen, the restaurant has been a part of the Zumach family and the La Crosse community all those years. But today, they said goodbye.
Addison, the “Restaurant Capital of Texas,” is getting two more eateries this month. Addison Walk, a shopping center at 5000 Belt Line Road, is welcoming Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails and Sonny & Sons in side-by-side spaces on their strip. Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails is a casual but elegant seasonal American...
Comments / 0