How thick layers of restaurant kitchen grease are cleaned

Make better use of your cleaning time by sweeping with the BROOMBI innovative broom. Boasting a powerful grip on your floor, this broom has upgraded blades for extra durability. In fact, it wipes up any kind of hair, fur, food, liquid, dust, and more—unlike other brooms. Moreover, it has a four-layered unique brush blade. Thanks to that design, it can clean up to 4 times more with a single sweep! Additionally, rather than using regular straight-lined rubber edges for its dustpan, it has an asymmetrical 0.04″ slim edge. So you can sweep up liquids more effectively. Using a patented semiautomatic dustpan, it ensures you never have to physically touch its mouth. And you don’t need to double sweep up the contaminants thanks to its 15º angle. Finally, with an overflow prevention wall of about 2″, it lets you accurately sweep up any contaminants through a narrow dustpan entrance.

14 DAYS AGO