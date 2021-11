Year two of the Steve Forbes Era of Wake Forest Basketball is upon us, with the season tipping off just a little more than 24 hours from now at Joel Coliseum against William & Mary. Forbes and his staff completely revamped the roster in the spring, then put them to work over the summer, building a cohesive unit on and off the court that is ready to make some noise and surprise some folks in the ACC.

