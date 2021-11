Now in its 95th year, the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will once again take to the streets of New York City on Thursday, November 25 at 9:00 a.m. to usher in the 2021 holiday season. Last year, producers went ahead with the Parade, but, for the first time in its long history, did so without live spectators, so viewers could only watch the television broadcast.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO