Is Josh Holloway leaving Yellowstone after the absolutely bonkers two-part season 4 premiere? Is the end here for Roarke Morris?. Well, we don’t think we need to beat around the bush for too long here: The central adversary for season 3 is gone. Roarke was taken out in a particularly brutal way by Rip Wheeler, a guy who holds nothing back and will stop at nothing to help those he loves. (Let it be known — if you throw a deadly snake at someone, it’s probably going to lead to a very BAD ending for that person. Rip knew this.)

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO