I have a Windows 10 x64 (Pro) guest VM running via Fusion 12.2 on a MAC OS @ Monterey. This utility VM was recently upgraded from Windows 8.1 Pro. The OS type has been changed from Windows 8.1 x64 to Windows 10 x64 and later. I am attempting to prepare the Guest for Windows 11. I have encrypted the drive (via Fusion VM settings). When I attempted to enable TPM I am informed that UEFI with Secure Boot is required (or something to that effect). This option is not available within the VM Settings, Advanced Settings.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO