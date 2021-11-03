Sports on TV

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
Oskaloosa Herald
 7 days ago

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, Syracuse, N.Y. ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, Syracuse, N.Y. 6 p.m. ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Syracuse, N.Y. COLLEGE FOOTBALL. 7:30 p.m. ESPN — Georgia St....

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

Duke basketball legend lands brother of Blue Devil commit

The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
tucson.com

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

World Series: Astros at Braves, Game 3 5 p.m. 1490-AM* World Series: Astros at Braves, Game 4 5 p.m. Ch 11. World Series: Astros at Braves, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 11. Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mercury News

Bay Area TV Sports: What to watch on Wednesday-Thursday

ATP Paris: early rounds; BJK Cup: group staging 3 p.m. TENNIS. ATP Paris: early rounds; BJK Cup: group staging (early Thurs.) 2:30 a.m. TENNIS. Ladies Euro: Aramco Saudi International (early Fri.) 1 a.m. GOLF. Horse racing. Trackside Live 10 a.m. TVG. America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2. Betting...
NFL
vitalthrills.com

Paramount+ November 2021 Movie, TV Shows and Sports

ViacomCBS has announced the movies, TV shows and sports coming to the Paramount+ streaming service in December. The Paramount Plus November 2021 lineup includes the premieres of two original movies, Clifford the Big Red Dog and A Loud House Christmas. The Paramount Plus November 2021 schedule also features the premieres...
TV SHOWS
Paste Magazine

How Netflix's Last Chance U Remains One of TV's Most Compelling Sports Docuseries

As any sports fan—and all the art made about them—can tell you, masterful displays of physical prowess, where the mind and body sync in competition, lend themselves well to the creation of a good story. Athletic feats, and the structures that enable them, can amaze observers. And in trying to relate this amazement to others, sometimes those observers end up making something beautiful. Netflix’s Last Chance U is one such beautiful thing.
NFL
Oskaloosa Herald

Breaking down IU's non-conference men's basketball schedule

BLOOMINGTON — The best word to describe Indiana’s 2021-22 non-conference men’s basketball schedule is manageable. The Hoosiers have three tests against teams ranked in the top 100 in KenPom’s preseason rankings, with one at home, one on the road and one on a neutral floor. Beyond the games against St....
COLLEGE SPORTS

