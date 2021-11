Prime Computer of Switzerland has launched the PrimeStation Pulsar PC. So far, so ordinary, but the Pulsar is one of the most powerful fanless mini-PCs on the market, and is claimed to be 100 per cent climate-neutral. The machine, described as a 'workstation' by the designers, uses its aluminium case as the heatsink, and within this hefty metal lump you will find an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5750G (65W).

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO