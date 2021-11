KEY ACTION Trustees took steps to enhance the township's parks. DISCUSSION The township entered a capital improvement community park agreement with the state to receive $490,000 that will be used toward development of Kirk Schuring Park. The new park will have several soccer fields and is planned for 40 acres at the end of Belden Greens Circle NW. Trustees also approved seeking bids to build eight pickleball courts at North Park. The courts will be placed between the tennis courts and Fulton Drive NW. Trustees also set aside tentative dates in 2022 for events at the amphitheater in North Park. The dates include eight free music events and nine ticketed concerts. Show dates are subject to change depending the band being available.

