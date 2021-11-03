CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The sooner the better: clinical and neural correlates of impulsive choice in Tourette disorder

By Cyril Atkinson-Clement
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReward sensitivity has been suggested as one of the central pathophysiological mechanisms in Tourette disorder. However, the subjective valuation of a reward by introduction of delay has received little attention in Tourette disorder, even though it has been suggested as a trans-diagnostic feature of numerous neuropsychiatric disorders. We aimed to assess...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Abnormal brain changes found to develop over time with bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder (BD) is a debilitating psychiatric disorder characterized by fluctuating periods of depression and mania. Researchers have long suspected that BD may be accompanied by abnormal structural and functional changes in the brain. Small cross-sectional brain imaging studies of people with BD have shown hints at those changes, but the ability to interpret data collected at a single timepoint is limited. Now, a multi-center longitudinal study shows aberrant changes over time in the brains of people with BD. Some changes were specifically associated with more episodes of mania.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Location-dependent threat and associated neural abnormalities in clinical anxiety

Anxiety disorders are characterized by maladaptive defensive responses to distal or uncertain threats. Elucidating neural mechanisms of anxiety is essential to understand the development and maintenance of anxiety disorders. In fMRI, patients with pathological anxiety (ANX, n"‰="‰23) and healthy controls (HC, n"‰="‰28) completed a contextual threat learning paradigm in which they picked flowers in a virtual environment comprising a danger zone in which flowers were paired with shock and a safe zone (no shock). ANX compared with HC showed 1) decreased ventromedial prefrontal cortex and anterior hippocampus activation during the task, particularly in the safe zone, 2) increased insula and dorsomedial prefrontal cortex activation during the task, particularly in the danger zone, and 3) increased amygdala and midbrain/periaqueductal gray activation in the danger zone prior to potential shock delivery. Findings suggest that ANX engage brain areas differently to modulate context-appropriate emotional responses when learning to discriminate cues within an environment.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Arsenite exposure inhibits the erythroid differentiation of human hematopoietic progenitor CD34"‰cells and causes decreased levels of hemoglobin

Arsenic exposure poses numerous threats to human health. Our previous work in mice has shown that arsenic causes anemia by inhibiting erythropoiesis. However, the impacts of arsenic exposure on human erythropoiesis remain largely unclear. We report here that low-dose arsenic exposure inhibits the erythroid differentiation of human hematopoietic progenitor cells (HPCs). The impacts of arsenic (in the form of arsenite; As3+) on red blood cell (RBC) development was evaluated using a long-term culture of normal human bone marrow CD34+-HPCs stimulated in vitro to undergo erythropoiesis. Over the time course studied, we analyzed the expression of the cell surface antigens CD34, CD71 and CD235a, which are markers commonly used to monitor the progression of HPCs through the stages of erythropoiesis. Simultaneously, we measured hemoglobin content, which is an important criterion used clinically for diagnosing anemia. As compared to control, low-dose As3+ exposure (100Â nM and 500Â nM) inhibited the expansion of CD34+-HPCs over the time course investigated; decreased the number of committed erythroid progenitors (BFU-E and CFU-E) and erythroblast differentiation in the subsequent stages; and caused a reduction of hemoglobin content. These findings demonstrate that low-dose arsenic exposure impairs human erythropoiesis, likely by combined effects on various stages of RBC formation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correlation between brain function and ADHD symptom changes in children with ADHD following a few-foods diet: an open-label intervention trial

Research into the effect of nutrition on attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children has shown that the few-foods diet (FFD) substantially decreases ADHD symptoms in 60% of children. However, the underlying mechanism is unknown. In this open-label nutritional intervention study we investigated whether behavioural changes after following an FFD are associated with changes in brain function during inhibitory control in 79 boys with ADHD, aged 8"“10Â years. Parents completed the ADHD Rating Scale before (t1) and after the FFD (t2). Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scans were acquired during a stop-signal task at t1 and t2, and initial subject-level analyses were done blinded for ARS scores. Fifty (63%) participants were diet responders, showing a decrease of ADHD symptoms of at least 40%. Fifty-three children had fMRI scans of sufficient quality for further analysis. Region-of-interest analyses demonstrated that brain activation in regions implicated in the stop-signal task was not associated with ADHD symptom change. However, whole-brain analyses revealed a correlation between ADHD symptom decrease and increased precuneus activation (pFWE(cluster)"‰="‰0.015 for StopSuccess"‰>"‰Go trials and pFWE(cluster)"‰<"‰0.001 for StopSuccess"‰>"‰StopFail trials). These results provide evidence for a neurocognitive mechanism underlying the efficacy of a few-foods diet in children with ADHD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety Disorder#Tic Disorder
Nature.com

Prevalence and characteristics of thoracic diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis in 3299 black patients

The purpose of this study was to examine the prevalence and characteristics of thoracic diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (T-DISH) in the Black patients using the computed tomography (CT) analysis. This study is a cross-sectional study. All patients who underwent chest CT for the trauma screening and whose race was categorized as "Black" on the questionnaire were recruited in the study from Mar 2019 to Mar 2020. Demographic data, including age, sex, body mass index (BMI), and presence of diabetes mellitus (DM), were recorded. A total of 3299 Black patients (1507 women and 1792 men) were included for the analysis. The prevalence of T-DISH was 7.7% (255 patients), with 8.6% for females and 7.0% for males. The highest prevalence was observed in patients at the age of 70Â years (11.7%), followed by the age of 80Â years (10.5%). The highest prevalence level of T-DISH segment was at T8, followed by T9, and T7. The most frequent number of contiguous vertebrae was seven (21%). BMI was not associated with T-DISH. The presence of DM was significantly higher in male patients with T-DISH than those without T-DISH (P"‰="‰0.02).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Adaptive neurons compute confidence in a decision network

Humans and many animals have the ability to assess the confidence of their decisions. However, little is known about the underlying neural substrate and mechanism. In this study we propose a computational model consisting of a group of 'confidence neurons' with adaptation, which are able to assess the confidence of decisions by detecting the slope of ramping activities of decision neurons. The simulated activities of 'confidence neurons' in our simple model capture the typical features of confidence observed in humans and animals experiments. Our results indicate that confidence could be online formed along with the decision formation, and the adaptation properties could be used to monitor the formation of confidence during the decision making.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fatigue after acquired brain injury impacts health-related quality of life: an exploratory cohort study

This study aimed to identify the consequences of fatigue, fatigability, cognitive and executive functioning, and emotional state on health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in a clinical group of outpatients after acquired brain injury (ABI). This cross-sectional retrospective study included assessing outpatients at a rehabilitation clinic with WAIS-III working memory and coding subtests, and self-rating scales (Fatigue Impact Scale, Dysexecutive Questionnaire, Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale, and the dimension of health-related quality of life from EQ-5D-3L). The predictive variables were investigated using a binary logistic regression with HRQoL as the dependent variable. Descriptive statistics and correlations were analyzed. Participants reported a lower than average HRQoL (95%), fatigue (90%), and executive dysfunction (75%). Fatigue had a significant impact and explained 20"“33% of the variance in HRQoL with a moderate significance on depression (p"‰="‰0.579) and executive dysfunction (p"‰="‰0.555). Cognitive and executive function and emotional state showed no association with HRQoL. A lower HRQoL, as well as fatigue and cognitive and executive dysfunctions, are common after ABI, with fatigue is a partial explanation of a lower HRQoL.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Psych Centra

What Are the Cognitive Symptoms of Depression?

Depression can have both physical and mental aspects. Learning about its cognitive symptoms can help you understand its effects. Depression does more than deplete your energy and motivation. It can also bring about physical and cognitive changes that impact your daily life. If you experience cognitive declines as a result...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Postnatal psychosis is rare, but symptoms can be brushed aside as 'normal' for a new mum

The period after birth of a child is supposed to be a time of great happiness for women. However, a significant number of new mothers will experience a mental illness at this time. One is postnatal psychosis (also known as postpartum or puerperal psychosis). It’s not related to postnatal depression. Postnatal psychosis affects one to two in every 1,000 new mothers, or about 600 women each year in Australia. But our interviews with women who have been diagnosed with this rare but serious condition show their symptoms were often dismissed as a normal part of adjusting to motherhood. What is postnatal psychosis? Postnatal psychosis affects...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medscape News

AGA Clinical Practice Guideline: Managing Coagulation Disorders in Patients With Cirrhosis

A clinical update from the American Gastroenterological Association focuses on bleeding and thrombosis-related questions in patients with cirrhosis. It provides guidance on test strategies for bleeding risk, preprocedure management of bleeding risk, venous thromboembolism (VTE) prophylaxis, screening for portal vein thrombosis (PVT), and anticoagulation therapies. It is aimed at primary care providers, gastroenterologists, and hepatologists, among other health care providers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

TikTok star Evie-Meg Field on life with Tourette's syndrome

One of the UK's most followed TikTokers wants to educate people on the reality of living with Tourette's syndrome. Evie-Meg Field, also known as This Trippy Hippie, has shared her experiences of living with the condition since she was diagnosed in 2020. From openly showing her tics, to addressing the...
TV & VIDEOS
Nature.com

PET/CT background noise and its effect on speech recognition

Positron emission tomography (PET) has been successfully used to investigate central nervous processes, including the central auditory pathway. Unlike early water-cooled PET-scanners, novel PET/CT scanners employ air cooling and include a CT system, both of which result in higher background noise levels. In the present study, we describe the background noise generated by two state-of-the-art air-cooled PET/CT scanners. We measured speech recognition in background noise: recorded PET noise and a speech-shaped noise applied in clinical routine to subjects with normal hearing. Background noise produced by air-cooled PET/CT is considerable: 75.1Â dB SPL (64.5Â dB(A)) for the Philips Gemini TF64 and 76.9Â dB SPL (68.4Â dB(A)) for the Philips Vereos PET/CT (Philips Healthcare, The Netherlands). Subjects with normal hearing exhibited better speech recognition in recorded PET background noise compared with clinically applied speech-shaped noise. Speech recognition in both background noises correlated significantly. Background noise generated by PET/CT scanners should be considered when PET is used for the investigation of the central auditory pathway. Speech in PET noise is better than in speech-shaped noise because of the minor masking effect of the background noise of the PET/CT.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Ring finger protein 213 c.14576G>A mutation is not involved in internal carotid artery and middle cerebral artery dysplasia

The ring finger protein 213 (RNF213) susceptibility gene has been detected in more than 80% of Japanese and Korean patients with moyamoya disease (MMD), a bilateral internal carotid artery (ICA) occlusion. Furthermore, RNF213 has been detected in more than 20% of East Asians with atherosclerotic ICA stenosis. In this study, we evaluated the frequency of RNF213 mutations in congenital occlusive lesions of the ICA system. This case series was conducted jointly at four university hospitals. Patients with a family history of MMD, quasi-MMD, or related diseases were excluded. Ten patients were diagnosed with abnormal ICA or middle cerebral artery (MCA) angiogenesis. Patients with neurofibromatosis were excluded. Finally, nine patients with congenital vascular abnormalities were selected; of these, five had ICA deficiency and four had twig-like MCA. The RNF213 c.14576G"‰>"‰A mutation was absent in all patients. Therefore, the RNF213 c.14576G"‰>"‰A mutation may not be associated with ICA and MCA congenital dysplasia-rare vascular anomalies making it difficult to study a large number of cases. However, an accumulation of cases is required for accurate determination. The results of this study may help differentiate congenital vascular diseases from MMD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CAR-T: a potential gene carrier targeting solid tumor immune microenvironment

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 393 (2021) Cite this article. A recent study published in Cell by Lexus et al. presented CAR-T cell as a carrier that could secrete extracellular vesicles (EVs) containing immunostimulatory RNA RN7SL1, which could be specifically taken in by immune cells to enhance endogenous immunity against solid tumor.1.
CANCER
Nature.com

(R,S)-ketamine and (2R,6R)-hydroxynorketamine differentially affect memory as a function of dosing frequency

A single subanesthetic infusion of ketamine can rapidly alleviate symptoms of treatment-resistant major depression. Since repeated administration is required to sustain symptom remission, it is important to characterize the potential untoward effects of prolonged ketamine exposure. While studies suggest that ketamine can alter cognitive function, it is unclear to what extent these effects are modulated by the frequency or chronicity of treatment. To test this, male and female adolescent (postnatal day [PD] 35) and adult (PD 60) BALB/c mice were treated for four consecutive weeks, either daily or thrice-weekly, with (R,S)-ketamine (30"‰mg/kg, intraperitoneal) or its biologically active metabolite, (2R,6R)-hydroxynorketamine (HNK; 30"‰mg/kg, intraperitoneal). Following drug cessation, memory performance was assessed in three operationally distinct tasks: (1) novel object recognition to assess explicit memory, (2) Y-maze to assess working memory, and (3) passive avoidance to assess implicit memory. While drug exposure did not influence working memory performance, thrice-weekly ketamine and daily (2R,6R)-HNK led to explicit memory impairment in novel object recognition independent of sex or age of exposure. Daily (2R,6R)-HNK impaired implicit memory in the passive-avoidance task whereas thrice-weekly (2R,6R)-HNK tended to improve it. These differential effects on explicit and implicit memory possibly reflect the unique mechanisms by which ketamine and (2R,6R)-HNK alter the functional integrity of neural circuits that subserve these distinct cognitive domains, a topic of clinical and mechanistic relevance to their antidepressant actions. Our findings also provide additional support for the importance of dosing frequency in establishing the cognitive effects of repeated ketamine exposure.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Generating 3D-cultured organoids for pre-clinical modeling and treatment of degenerative joint disease

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 380 (2021) Cite this article. Human cell-based and personalized in vitro cartilage models are urgently needed for osteoarthritis treatment in pre-clinical regenerative medicine development. Cellular self-assemblies and condensations of the appropriate stem cells could initiate the formation of transient tissue structures programmed for specific organogenesis processes.1 This recapitulation of developmental events has previously been demonstrated for the formation of cardiac, epithelial and liver organoids. However, there has been very limited progress in the development of human cartilage organoids for osteoarthritis (OA).2 Here, we describe the fabrication of functional bioengineered cartilage organoid suitable for OA treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

No effect of intradialytic neuromuscular electrical stimulation on inflammation and quality of life: a randomized and parallel design clinical trial

Neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) elicits muscle contraction and has been shown to improvement of quality of life. However, if NMES improvement the quality of life and attenuate the inflammation is not fully understood. Therefore, our aim sought to assess the effects of short-term of intradialytic NMES on inflammation and quality of life in patients with chronic kidney disease patients undergoing hemodialysis. A randomized clinical trial conducted with parallel design enrolled adult hemodialysis patients three times a week during 1Â month. Patients were randomly assigned to two groups (control group, n"‰="‰11; 4F/7Â M) or (NMES group, n"‰="‰10; 4F/6Â M). Pre-and post-intervention, was measured the high-sensitivity C reactive protein, interleukin-6, interleukin-10, and TNFÎ± by the ELISA, and quality of life was applied using the SF-36. During each hemodialysis session, NMES was applied bilaterally at thigh and calves for 40Â min. There was not change in cytokines (hs-CRP, IL-6, IL-10, and TNFÎ±) concentrations time"‰Ã—"‰group interaction. In addition, no difference was found in eight domains of quality of life. In addition, the groups did not differ for muscle strength and muscle mass. In conclusion, we found that intradialytic NMES did not change inflammation neither quality of life.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Ionizing irradiation-induced Fgr in senescent cells mediates fibrosis

The role of cellular senescence in radiation-induced pulmonary fibrosis (RIPF) and the underlying mechanisms are unknown. We isolated radiation-induced senescent tdTOMp16 positive mesenchymal stem cells, established their absence of cell division, then measured levels of irradiation-induced expression of biomarkers of senescence by RNA-seq analysis. We identified a Log2 6.17-fold upregulation of tyrosine kinase Fgr, which was a potent inducer of biomarkers of fibrosis in target cells in non-contact co-cultures. Inhibition of Fgr by shRNA knockdown did not block radiation-induced senescence in vitro; however, both shRNA knockdown, or addition of a specific small-molecule inhibitor of Fgr, TL02-59, abrogated senescent cell induction of profibrotic genes in transwell-separated target cells. Single-cell RNA-seq (scRNAseq) analysis of mouse lungs at day 150 after 20"‰Gy thoracic irradiation revealed upregulation of Fgr in senescent neutrophils, and macrophages before detection of lung fibrosis. Thus, upregulated Fgr in radiation-induced senescent cells mediates RIPF and is a potential therapeutic target for the prevention of this radiation late effect.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy