Chiefs now touchdown favorites over Packers after Aaron Rodgers news

The Kansas City Chiefs are back at .500 after a win over the New York Giants in Week 8, with a 4-4 record on the 2021 NFL season.

After opening as very slight favorites over the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, the news that QB Aaron Rodgers has been ruled out due to a positive COVID-19 test has shifted things in Kansas City’s favor. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Kansas City will be a 7.5-point favorite over Green Bay with an over/under point total of 48.5 points scored. That’s a seven-point increase over the opening line and a seven-point drop in the over/under point total.

The Chiefs are just 2-6 against the spread this season while the Packers are 7-1 on the year. They’ve had a healthy Aaron Rodgers at quarterback for all of those games, though.

Kansas City leads the all-time series against the Packers 7-5-1. The Chiefs had their last win against the Packers back in 2011 against a then-undefeated Green Bay team. The last two games Kansas City have played against the Packers have been losses. That includes the most recent game against Green Bay, which came back in 2019.

Ironically, Chiefs backup QB Matt Moore started that game instead of Patrick Mahomes, who was dealing with a kneecap dislocation at the time. The Packers and Rodgers would barely edge out Kansas City with a 31-24 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.