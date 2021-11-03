CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Results With De-escalated Radiotherapy for HPV+ve Oral Cancer

By Roxanne Nelson, RN, BSN
Medscape News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — The idea of de-escalating radiotherapy for patients with oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC) that is positive for human papilloma virus (HPV) has been debated for a while. Now results from a phase 3 trial (MC1275) show that de-escalated adjuvant radiation therapy (DART) resulted in robust responses and lower toxicity...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
Harvard Medical School

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines and Cancer

This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of medicine, biomedical research, medical education, and policy related to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the disease COVID-19. Individuals being treated for active cancer are at particularly high risk of severe disease and death from SARS-CoV-2 infection due to aberrant immune...
HARVARD, MA
healio.com

Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine increases response among patients with cancer

Patients undergoing active chemotherapy for solid tumor cancers mounted an antibody response similar to healthy individuals after a third dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, according to a study in Nature Medicine. “Patients with solid tumors on active cytotoxic treatment experienced a diminished immune response to the two-dose mRNA COVID-19...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
bostonnews.net

Immunotherapy beneficial for patients with cancer that has spread to tissues around brain: Study

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Two new studies indicate that immunotherapy may benefit people with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis (LMD), a rare but serious complication of cancer that has spread to the brain and/or spinal cord. The research was led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the Broad Institute.
CANCER
bcm.edu

Liver cancer screening: Detecting a ‘silent’ condition

Liver cancer is difficult to detect in early stages because it causes few symptoms. For this reason, it’s known as a “silent” condition, according to Dr. Fasiha Kanwal, professor of medicine and section chief of gastroenterology and hepatology at Baylor College of Medicine. “Often, individuals don’t have any symptoms until...
CANCER
Nature.com

Do presenting symptoms, use of pre-diagnostic endoscopy and risk of emergency cancer diagnosis vary by comorbidity burden and type in patients with colorectal cancer?

Cancer patients often have pre-existing comorbidities, which can influence timeliness of cancer diagnosis. We examined symptoms, investigations and emergency presentation (EP) risk among colorectal cancer (CRC) patients by comorbidity status. Methods. Using linked cancer registration, primary care and hospital records of 4836 CRC patients (2011"“2015), and multivariate quantile and logistic...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oropharyngeal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Oral Cancer#De Escalation#Md#The Mayo Clinic
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Lung Cancer Unresponsive to Immunotherapy and a Potential Solution

Patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the most common lung cancer in humans, are frequently treated with an immunotherapy called immune checkpoint blockade (ICB). This therapy induces a population of tumor-infiltrating T cells called CD8 positive T cells to secrete interferon gamma which in turn induces the expression of programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1).
CANCER
Medscape News

Tiny Worms Sniff Out Early-Stage Pancreatic Cancer

A new study suggests that tiny, clear nematodes can sniff out early-stage pancreatic cancer. Research shows Caenorhabditis elegans (C elegans) are attracted to the odor certain chemicals give off — a behavior known as attractive chemotaxis — and early evidence indicates these scents may include human cancer cell secretions, cancer tissues, and urine from patients with colorectal, gastric, and breast cancers.
CANCER
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Wills Eye Hospital Leads Research For Recently FDA-Approved Treatment For Eye Disease Macular Degeneration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A breakthrough new treatment for the eye disease macular degeneration has just received FDA approval — and it was tested in Philadelphia at Wills Eye Hospital. Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness for older people. This is the first new FDA-approved treatment for it in 15 years. Sixty-two-year-old Melinda Roth says her life has improved dramatically with the help of an implant in her eye that’s the size of a grain of rice. “Science is a miracle,” Roth said. Roth has age-related macular degeneration, commonly referred to as Wet MD. That’s when abnormal blood vessels grow into the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Fox News

Colin Powell's cancer: What is multiple myeloma?

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died Monday at age 84 due to complications of COVID-19, had multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body’s ability to fight infections and to respond well to vaccines. The cancer attacks plasma cells: white blood cells that make antibodies to protect...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Incidence of stage I non-small cell lung cancer at diagnosis up in the U.S.

(HealthDay)—In the United States, more patients are being diagnosed with stage I non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and five-year survival for NSCLC has increased, according to a study published online Oct. 21 in JAMA Oncology. Apar Kishor Ganti, M.D., from VA Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System in Omaha, and...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Retrospective study finds that cancer drug also lowers blood glucose

Dasatinib, a drug that often is used to treat certain types of leukemia, may have antidiabetic effects comparable to medications used to treat diabetes, and with more research may become a novel therapy for diabetic patients, according to new research published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings. Dasatinib is a tyrosine kinase...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New symptoms identified that could help doctors diagnose pancreatic cancer

Researchers have identified a series of symptoms associated with pancreatic cancer, including two previously unrecognised symptoms—feeling thirsty and having dark urine—in a study presented today at the NCRI Festival. The study has confirmed a further 21 signs of pancreatic cancer and shown that patients often have some symptoms of the...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy