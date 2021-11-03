CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU vs Alabama: Running Backs Tale of the Tape

By Patrick Conn
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43me09_0clkd3tl00

We have reviewed the quarterback matchup between LSU’s Max Johnson and Alabama’s Bryce Young. Focus shifts to their backfield mates in Ty Davis-Price for the Tigers and Brian Robinson Jr of the Tide.

Both are experienced veterans of their group and both had high expectations going into the season. As it sits right now they are ranked No. 6 (Davis-Price) and No. 4 (Robinson) in the SEC. Both runners will have an opportunity to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark by the season’s end.

Let’s see who has the advantage going into Saturday night’s game.

Ty-Davis Price vs Brian Robinson Jr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kf4Wa_0clkd3tl00
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

How do the two feature backs stack up?

Davis-Price vs Robinson Jr

6-1 Ht 6-1

232 Wt 228

Junior Class Senior

120 Carries 142

628 Yards 706

5.2 YPC 5.0

372 (3.1 per carry) YAC 506 (3.56 per carry)

6 TDs 11

Edge: Brian Robinson Jr

From the 40,000 foot view, their numbers are comparable. TDP has a slight edge with 5.2 yards per attempt versus Robinson’s 5.0 per attempt. However, those numbers don’t necessarily reflect which back is having the better season. As always, there is context.

Twice this season in eight games, Davis-Price has rushed for more than five yards per attempt. Against the Kentucky Wildcats, that number was 6.7 yards per attempt and against the Florida Gators it was 8.0. In every other game that number drops to 4.6 or lower. The high of 4.6 came against FCS level opponent, McNeese on eight carries.

On the flip side, half of Robinson’s games have come at a clip of five yards per attempt or better. The lowest is 3.8 against Mississippi State. The same Bulldogs defense that surrendered just 3.9 on 13 carries to Davis-Price.

Robinson has shown to be the better runner this season, the better scorer, and he has been used in the passing game.

Rushing Defense Rankings

How the defenses stack up in the run game according to their SEC rankings.

LSU vs Alabama

304 (7th) Att 250 (3rd)

1,328 (9th) Yards 717 (2nd)

4.37 (11th) YPA 2.87 (2nd)

166.0 (9th) YPG 89.63 (2nd)

12 (8th) TDs 7 (4th)

