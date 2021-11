Last year’s New Year’s festivities may have been a little muted, but why not make up for it by ringing in 2022 in style? With just under two months to go, many properties across the country are already booked up, but we’ve found a clutch of options that are suitably special for New Year’s Eve, whether you’re after a chic couple’s escape or bells-and-whistles party palace. From old fisherman’s cottages in Cornwall to castles in the Scottish Highlands, here are 10 holiday rentals worthy of a celebration.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO