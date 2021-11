The Covington student took the challenge literally and put a couple of classmates up to videoing the assault and uploading it to TikTok to prove she did it. On October 6, Jackson approached her 64-year old teacher after class and knocked her to the ground as she punched her in the face several times. At one point she, reportedly even attempted to pull her out of her wheelchair. As previously reported the 18-year-old student arrested was arrested shortly after the video of her assaulting her teacher went viral.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 20 DAYS AGO