Financing the response to the nature and climate emergency

Reporting from COP26 with Roisin Taylor, climate change project manager in the UK land, seas and climate policy team, on how we are taking peat to the global stage of COP26. Whilst COP26 is often referred to as the ‘climate conference’, it is our role to ensure that nature is part of that climate conversation. One of our key asks is that the COP26 decision text recognises the critical role of nature in meeting the Paris Goals of limiting warming to 1.5°C and commit countries to its protection and restoration. We know that peat can play a big role in storing carbon, but it also has many other incredible benefits that we want to showcase to our decision makers and negotiators.

