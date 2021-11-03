Financing the response to the nature and climate emergency

The pledge will support Indigenous and local communities to protect their biodiverse territories and lands from not only climate change, but also biodiversity loss and pandemic risks. In a statement to IUCN, Graciela Coy, Maya Q’eqchi’ leader and President and Legal Representative of Guatemala’s Ak’ Tenamit, an IUCN Indigenous Peoples Organisation member (IPO) welcomed the finance pledge, emphasising that, “As a rural Indigenous woman, I recognise the importance of this commitment to channel resources directly to Indigenous Peoples, which will strengthen our essential work in mitigating the impacts of climate change on our Mother Earth and its inhabitants.” Graciela further underscored that, “Indigenous women suffer the impacts of climate change directly, we know the actions that are needed and we invite the support of this fund to join us in finding real and lasting solutions.”
