CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Financing the response to the nature and climate emergency

rspb.org.uk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut political decisions about how we spend or invest public money have reverberations for our precious wildlife and the places they make their homes – across our peatlands, coastlands, meadows and woodlands. These places are not only beautiful landscapes. They protect our homes and businesses from extreme weather driven...

www.rspb.org.uk

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

G20 make commitments on climate neutrality, coal financing

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies have made a compromise commitment to reach carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a two-day summit that was laying the groundwork for the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. According to Sunday’s final communique, the Group of 20 leaders also agreed to end public financing for coal-fired power generation abroad, but set no target for phasing out coal domestically — a clear nod to top carbon polluters China and India. Without solid commitments, momentum could be lost for the larger annual talks in Glasgow, where countries from around the globe will be represented, including poor ones most vulnerable to rising seas, desertification and other effects.
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

What COP26 breakthroughs on forests, finance and carbon markets mean for nature

Almost mid-way through COP26, the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, major commitments have been made to halt deforestation by 2030, reduce methane emissions substantially and increase climate finance by transformative amounts. Discussions among delegates also show progress on developing new mechanisms for carbon markets, acknowledging the importance of agricultural landscapes, and harnessing the incredible potential of natural landscapes and ecosystems for mitigating climate change. Here, World Agroforestry Director General Tony Simons weighs in on the summit’s negotiations and commitments so far.
ENVIRONMENT
IBTimes

Finance Takes Centre Stage At UN Climate Talks

Focus at the COP26 summit turned Wednesday to how the world will pay for its ambitions to quit fossil fuels and help vulnerable nations survive climate change, as campaigners expressed scepticism over promises of billions from financiers and governments. After a world leaders' summit yielded a landmark deal slashing methane...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

World leaders to haggle over climate finance at COP26

Good morning from Glasgow, Scotland, where the sun has finally come out from behind the clouds. ☀ Here's what to know from Day 3 of COP26, the United Nations climate summit underway here. Biden was in the spotlight yesterday. Today, it's all about climate finance. It's Finance Day. The theme...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Climate Change#Un#Global Climate Change#Green Alliance#Rspb
rspb.org.uk

Are we winning in putting nature at the heart of decisions at COP26?

Today's blog is written by Mel Coath, Our Principal Policy Officer on Climate. As the most important international climate meeting since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, COP26 is taking the world’s media by storm. The Paris Agreement set out a global framework to avoid dangerous climate change by limiting warming. Six years on, governments and civil society from across the world have gathered to assess what progress has been made (not enough!), and to decide how to raise ambition moving forwards. The RSPB is attending COP26 to fly the flag for nature and to highlight the critical role it plays in this climate ambition. So, one week in, how is it all going?
ENVIRONMENT
rspb.org.uk

Helping nature to help us

The nature and climate crises are inexorably interlinked. Changes in climate affect nature, while investing in nature can help people to both mitigate and adapt to climate change. That is why there has been a massive effort to make links between biodiversity COP 15 and climate COP 26. In today's blog, hear about the latest research contributing towards our understanding of climate change mitigation, from our team of scientists.
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

Funding for nature-based solutions takes center stage on finance day at GLF Climate

Governments and private companies need to scale up their financial commitments to address the climate crisis through nature-based solutions and take advantage of undervalued opportunities in the field of green finance, according to participants of the Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) event alongside COP26 in Glasgow. The GLF held its fifth...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
rspb.org.uk

Fighting for the power of peat at COP26

Reporting from COP26 with Roisin Taylor, climate change project manager in the UK land, seas and climate policy team, on how we are taking peat to the global stage of COP26. Whilst COP26 is often referred to as the ‘climate conference’, it is our role to ensure that nature is part of that climate conversation. One of our key asks is that the COP26 decision text recognises the critical role of nature in meeting the Paris Goals of limiting warming to 1.5°C and commit countries to its protection and restoration. We know that peat can play a big role in storing carbon, but it also has many other incredible benefits that we want to showcase to our decision makers and negotiators.
ENVIRONMENT
iucn.org

IUCN applauds decision to place climate finance in the hands of nature's most effective stewards

The pledge will support Indigenous and local communities to protect their biodiverse territories and lands from not only climate change, but also biodiversity loss and pandemic risks. In a statement to IUCN, Graciela Coy, Maya Q’eqchi’ leader and President and Legal Representative of Guatemala’s Ak’ Tenamit, an IUCN Indigenous Peoples Organisation member (IPO) welcomed the finance pledge, emphasising that, “As a rural Indigenous woman, I recognise the importance of this commitment to channel resources directly to Indigenous Peoples, which will strengthen our essential work in mitigating the impacts of climate change on our Mother Earth and its inhabitants.” Graciela further underscored that, “Indigenous women suffer the impacts of climate change directly, we know the actions that are needed and we invite the support of this fund to join us in finding real and lasting solutions.”
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Coal money shrivels as climate talks turn to finance

Coal and cash are colliding at climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, where a collection of private- and public-sector finance plans are being unveiled to help bring an end to the world’s most polluting fossil fuel. The money is geared toward closing coal-fired power plants, supporting coal-dependent communities as they shift...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Brookings Institution

Climate finance meets low-carbon agtech

Headlining the climate finance discussions next week at COP26 may be the shortfall in advanced economies’ $100 billion annual pledge to help low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) adapt and further mitigate climate change. But with actual financing needs quickly approaching the trillions, the more important discussion may be reforming how public climate finance is deployed. Change is needed to mobilize private capital, fill critical gaps, and drive resilient, low-carbon development. Agriculture value chains are a good place to start the conversation.
AGRICULTURE
thedallasnews.net

Finance Nature-based Solutions to Quiet Nature's Wrath - Experts

Accelerate climate finance for nature-based solutions in step with the pace of climate change, land degradation and biodiversity loss, experts. Credit: Joyce Chimbi/IPS. Glasgow, Nov 5 2021 (IPS) - Climate change experts and leaders from the Commonwealth member states rallied behind calls to accelerate climate finance for nature-based solutions to arrest the pace of climate change, land degradation, and biodiversity loss.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Global warming goal on ‘life support,’ U.N. chief says

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned that a key temperature goal in climate talks is “on life support” but he still hopes that world governments will step up their pledges to slash emissions of greenhouse gases. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Guterres said the negotiations set to end Friday in […]
ADVOCACY
YourErie

China, US pledge to enhance climate cooperation at UN talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top two carbon polluters, China and the United States, pledged Wednesday to increase their cooperation on climate action in a joint declaration issued at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow. In separate news conferences, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry said the two countries would work […]
ENVIRONMENT
Financial Times

Financing the fight against climate change

Gulf states plan for net zero but want to keep oil flowing, banks under fire for greenwashing. Banks have watered down climate pledges and continued to finance the fossil fuel industry in the six years since the Paris accord was signed, and Gulf states are making net zero carbon emission pledges but say they need to keep oil flowing to fund their green energy transitions. Plus, the FT’s US editor-at-large, Gillian Tett, explains how private institutions are stepping up to fund the fight against climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘A screaming siren’: Nations’ short-term plans would result in 2.4C of global heating, analysis finds

Countries’ short-term climate plans are still far off what is needed to meet the Paris Agreement’s target, a new analysis concludes, as the UK admitted there was still a “mountain to climb” before the finale of the Cop26 climate summit.Boris Johnson is expected to return to Glasgow on Wednesday as countries work towards reaching a meaningful agreement that keeps hopes of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels within reach.On Tuesday, the research group Climate Action Tracker (CAT) released a global update showing that nations’ plans for how they will slash emissions by the end of this...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceBlog.com

Nature and climate crises: two sides of the same coin

A changing climate means changing habitats. This in turn further intensifies the effects of climate change, which cause biodiversity loss. To stop this cycle, researchers are looking towards nature-based solutions. Biodiversity, the unique variety of life on our planet, is more than just flora and fauna. It’s the lynchpin to...
ENVIRONMENT
finextra.com

CBA and CSIRO to develop climate change roadmap for finance

Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, and CBA have launched a joint initiative to examine the potential impacts of climate change to the finance sector. CBA will provide funding for the research as well as anonymised data and information from across a broad range of industries that are being impacted by climate change, such as manufacturing, infrastructure, and agriculture.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy