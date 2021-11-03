CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to acoustic version of Halestorm’s “Back from the Dead”

By Syndicated Content
q106fm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalestorm has released an acoustic version of “Back from the Dead,” the band’s newest single. “In this version the lyrics speak in a...

q106fm.com

Related
bravewords.com

HALESTORM Release Tales From The Dead, Part 4; Video

Halestorm recently launched the new video series, Tales From The Dead. The fourth episode is now available. Watch all four segments below. Says the band: "Who else loves the spooky season?!! Here are Tales From the Dead with Halestorm." Halestorm recently revealed “Back From The Dead”, their first new song...
MUSIC
San Bernardino County Sun

Evanescence’s Amy Lee and Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale talk women who rock ahead of tour

After a year and a half of being cooped up, Amy Lee of Evanescence and Lzzy Hale of Halestorm are getting their bands together and hitting the road. Both bands worked on fresh material during the pandemic and they’ll be performing it live for the first time on a co-headlining tour that comes to the new YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood Wednesday, Nov. 10 and Viejas Arena at San Diego State University Saturday, Nov. 13.
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Portland Mercury

“Don’t let them break you!”: A Q&A With Evanescence's Amy Lee and Halestorm's Lzzy Hale

When I was asked by Mercury culture editor Blair Stenvick if I would like to interview Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee and Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale ahead of their November 5th Portland show, I wanted to decline. Interviewing was hard in good times, and I am like many people in that my people skills have been completely obliterated by the last year and a half. I’m much more self-conscious and weird in ways I won’t be able to wrap my head around for years. And I’ve never been into that wing of hard rock anyway. “No” was the obvious response.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lzzy Hale
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

EVANESCENCE And HALESTORM Singers Cover LINKIN PARK's 'Heavy' At Tour Kick-Off In Portland (Video)

HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale joined EVANESCENCE on stage during last night's (Friday, November 5) concert at the Veterans Memorial Colosseum in Portland, Oregon to perform a cover version of LINKIN PARK's "Heavy". The show served as the kick-off of the EVANESCENCE and HALESTORM's U.S. co-headlining tour, which will run through December 18 in Worcester, Massachusetts.
PORTLAND, OR
q106fm.com

Listen to new Alt-J song, “Get Better”

Alt-J has released a new song called “Get Better,” a track off the band’s upcoming album The Dream. Frontman Joe Newman describes “Get Better” as a “union of two songs.”. “The first an improvised song from 2018 I sang to my partner who was suffering from period pain,” Newman shares....
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Billy Idol rocks acoustic version of White Wedding at SiriusXM

Billy Idol rocked an acoustic version of his 1982 classic, “White Wedding”, during an October 29 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Spectrum. “White Wedding” was the second single from Idol’s self-titled debut album; the tune was a No.1 hit in Canada and Top 10 in multiple countries while the project reached Gold status in the US for sales of more than 5000,000.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio
q106fm.com

Listen to new Foals song, “Wake Me Up”

Foals has released a new song called “Wake Me Up.”. The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, is the first preview of the next Foals album, due out in 2022. “There’s a journey that the band has gone on experimenting with different palettes of sound,” says frontman...
MUSIC
q106fm.com

iDKHOW releases new version of “New Invention” featuring Tessa Violet

I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME has released a new version of “New Invention.”. The updated recording features Tessa Violet, who you may know for her song “Games” with lovelytheband. You can listen to it now via digital outlets. The original “New Invention” appears on iDKHOW’s 2020 debut...
MUSIC
q106fm.com

Slipknot to premiere new single “The Chapeltown Rag” on Friday

Your weekend is about to get a lot heavier, courtesy of Slipknot. Following a tease earlier this week, the masked metallers have announced that they’ll be releasing a new song called “The Chapeltown Rag” this Friday, November 5. They’ll also be debuting it live during their headlining set at Knotfest Los Angeles tomorrow.
MUSIC
river1037.com

Halestorm announce “Happy Hale-i-Days” concert stream, earn No. 1 song with their single “Back from the Dead”

Halestorm have announced a special one-night-only streaming concert, billed as the “Happy Hale-i-Days” concert, set to air on December 23rd. The show was filmed in September at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana. Additionally, Halestorm’s latest song “Back from the Dead” just hit the top spot on Billboard’s...
MUSIC
