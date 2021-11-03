CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

City’s leaf vacuum program starts on Nov. 8

Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, Kentucky
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBGQA_0clkaQgw00

Lexington’s once-a-year vacuum leaf collection program will begin on Monday, Nov. 8. The vacuum pickup is offered to single-family homes that receive city waste collection service. The vacuum program is a supplement to the weekly yard cart and bag collection.

Like many sectors today, the leaf vacuum program is facing staffing shortages. Dates will not be posted citywide at the beginning of the vacuum season. Instead, they will be posted on a rolling basis, two weeks out. Check the map at lexingtonky.gov/Leaves regularly. Adjustments will be made to account for staffing, equipment and weather.

Residents are strongly encouraged to sign up for email alerts about when your vacuum date is announced and if your house is impacted by a date change. The city will also use the email alert system to send reminders about when collection is about to begin for your area. To sign up, visit lexingtonky.gov/311alerts.

How get ready for the leaf vacuum collection

You should prepare your leaves before collection begins in your neighborhood. Rake leaves into the area between the sidewalk and street. If your sidewalk is next to the curb or if you have no sidewalk, place the leaves on the edge of your lawn closest to the street. Never rake leaves into the street; they can cause traffic hazards and clog storm drains. Piles should only contain leaves. Other objects, such as tree limbs and rocks, can injure crew members or damage equipment.

Vacuum collection is a supplement to the weekly yard waste service offered by the city’s Division of Waste Management. It is not the primary way to dispose of your leaves.

Other options for those with city collection services

  • Gray yard waste cart: This is the best option for disposing of leaves and other yard waste. If you do not have a gray cart, request one by calling LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255. There is no cost to get a yard cart, which is serviced on the same day as your trash and recycling carts.
  • Paper yard waste bags: Yard bag coupons are included in the city’s At Your Service newsletter, which is mailed to your home twice a year. As with yard waste carts, paper yard bags are picked up on your regular collection day.

Options for all city residents

  • Haley Pike composting facility: Any Fayette County resident can take two loads of yard waste per month to the facility at no cost. The compost facility is located at 4216 Hedger Lane.
  • Mulching mower: Mulching is a great way to dispose of leaves. Mulching mixes grass clippings with leaf particles that feeds your lawn.
  • Backyard composting: There are many options for backyard composting. Visit LexingtonKY.gov/compost for tips on home composting.

For more information on leaf disposal options, call LexCall at 3-1-1 or visit lexingtonky.gov/Leaves.

* * *

Keep up with the Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works

on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LiveGreenLex

on Twitter at www.twitter.com/LiveGreenLex

and on Instagram at www.instagram/LiveGreenLex

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The absurd logic of Trump's bid to defy the January 6 committee

(CNN) — Ex-President Donald Trump is planting his flag on a logical absurdity in his transparent bid to run out the clock on the January 6 investigation and avoid accountability for his unprecedented bid to steal power in a coup. A President who refused to accept the result of a...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar,...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, KY
Government
County
Fayette County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
CBS News

Britney Spears' conservatorship could end at Friday hearing

Attorneys for Britney Spears will return to court Friday when a Los Angeles judge will consider the pop star's request to terminate the conservatorship that has controlled her career and finances for nearly 14 years. The hearing will be the first since her father, Jamie Spears, was removed as a co-conservator.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Defense & National Security — Biden marks Veterans Day

It's Thursday, Happy Veterans Day and welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. President Biden and other administration officials were at Arlington National Cemetery to pay their respects in honor of Veterans...
MILITARY
CNN

Elon Musk is selling more Tesla shares

New York (CNN Business) — Elon Musk sold another block of Tesla shares Thursday. In two additional filings, Musk disclosed early Friday that he had sold another $687.3 million worth of the stock Thursday. That brings his sales of stock for this week to 5.2 million shares for a total of $5.8 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Yard Waste#Compost#Lexcall
Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky

99
Followers
209
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington is the second-largest city in Kentucky and the county seat of Fayette County. By population, it is the 60th-largest city in the United States, and by land area, is the country's 28th largest city. Known as the "Horse Capital of the World", it is the heart of the state's Bluegrass region. Notable locations in the city include the Kentucky Horse Park, The Red Mile and Keeneland race courses, Rupp Arena, Transylvania University, the University of Kentucky, and Bluegrass Community and Technical College. Lexington ranks 10th among US cities in college education rate, with 39.5% of residents having at least a bachelor's degree and 92.2% of households having at least one personal computer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy