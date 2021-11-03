COLUMN: There is no shame in therapy

This is what I think about while studying to be a licensed therapist. I’ve been a practicing lawyer for two decades and began my journey into therapy because I thought I could still help people. As a lawyer, I have already been trained to be an active listener, to be high functioning in trauma and conflict. Now as a therapist, I’ve learned to be present in a different way. When I slow it all down, I create a special space where I try my best to hold onto the needs of another person, share in our humanity, and have genuine compassion. I believe we all can heal. Not in a yoga pants, green juice, kind of 10-day cleansing way, but in an apocalyptical way.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO