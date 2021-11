Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt co-led an 11-state coalition with Montana, Arizona and Nebraska in filing a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s Administration to halt its vaccine mandate on private employers with more than 100 employees. Missouri and the coalition of states are the first states to file suit against the vaccine mandate on private employers. Five private employers joined Missouri’s challenge as well. A Petition for Judicial Review was filed in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit earlier this morning, and a Motion for Stay is expected to be filed soon.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO