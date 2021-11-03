Lex Glow Ride to light up the night Nov. 5

As part of the Safe Streets Lexington program, the City of Lexington is inviting people to take their bikes and scooters out for a spin at the first-ever Lex Glow Ride. The event begins with a festival in Coolavin Park at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. The 1.7-mile ride will start at 7 p.m. Bikes, scooters and other trail-friendly forms of transportation are welcome. Speeds will be limited to 5 to 10 mph.

“Lex Glow Ride offers an opportunity for inexperienced cyclists to feel more comfortable and confident riding,” says Environmental Quality and Public Works Commissioner Nancy Albright. “We hope to see cyclists of all ages and experience levels participating in this parade of lights.”

The festival will offer a variety of activity stations, including free tire checks, reflective gear giveaways and bike and helmet decorating. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Participating vendors include Cotton & Cone, Louisiana Passion, Nathan's Taqueria and Tincan Coffee Roasters.

Post-ride, participants are encouraged to stick around for bike and trail trivia at West Sixth Brewing.

Kid bike and scooter donations will be accepted at the festival for the City’s safe trails and streets youth outreach programs. Used bikes and scooters in good working order are welcome.

The Safe Streets Lexington program is funded with support from the Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, the transportation planning agency for Fayette and Jessamine Counties.

For more information, visit LexingtonKY.gov/GlowRide.