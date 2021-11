Jennifer Bischoff has joined the Office of the Vice Provost for Research as executive director for research operations, effective Nov. 1. In her new role, Bischoff is responsible for planning and directing operational, financial and administrative activities across all units within the Office of the Vice Provost for Research. In particular, she will engage deeply in the strategic development of the centers and institutes that report to the vice provost for research.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO