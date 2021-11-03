CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Phillips 66 to begin repairs next week on two units at shut Louisiana refinery -sources

By Erwin Seba
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AtXl_0clkZ3gF00

HOUSTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 (PSX.N) plans to begin repairs on a catalytic reformer and a hydrotreater next week at its storm-damaged, shut 255,600-barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery, said people familiar with the company’s plans.

Repairs are set to begin in January on the 250,000-bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) and 120,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU), the people said.

Phillips 66 spokesperson Bernardo Fallas declined to comment on Wednesday.

In addition to the upcoming repair work on the 33,000-bpd reformer and 70,000-bpd diesel hydrotreater, repairs are under way to the heavily damaged electrical system so that most units can begin receiving power soon, the sources said.

Phillips 66 shut Alliance on Aug. 28, one day before Hurricane Ida roared ashore causing heavy rain that flooded the area, leading to a floodwall to be breached at the refinery.

Repairs to the CDU and FCCU will include electrical and mechanical systems on the units, the sources said.

Phillips 66 Chief Executive Greg Garland said on Monday the company continues to evaluate all options for the refinery including a sale or closure.

“It is too soon to make that call as to (whether it operates as) a refinery again or in some other capacity, either for us or somebody else,” Garland said.

Motiva Enterprises (MOTIV.UL), the U.S. downstream and marketing arm of Saudi Aramco (2222.SE), and U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) have both looked at the refinery in recent weeks, the sources said.

Valero is not likely to buy a new refinery to add to the 14 it operates, company Chief Executive Joe Gorder said on Oct. 21.

Saudi Aramco has been focused on expansion in petrochemicals in the United States in recent years, backing away from earlier plans to add U.S. refining capacity.

Spokespeople for Valero and Motiva did not reply to requests for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

ExxonMobil announces FID for mega China petchem project

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – U.S. oil and gas major ExxonMobil announced it had made a final investment decision to build a multi-billion dollar petrochemical complex in south China’s Guangdong province. The firm did not specify a value for this investment. The decision, announced late on Monday, came nearly 18 months after...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
WDSU

Phillips 66 refinery's closure sparks concerns over oil's future in Plaquemines Parish

BELLE CHASSE, La. — The upcoming closure of a Plaquemines Parish oil refinery is leaving the surrounding community concerned for its future. Phillips 66 announced Monday afternoon it would turn its Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse to a storage terminal next year. The conversion comes after Hurricane Ida's storm surge caused the property $1.3 billion in damage, and it leaves some 900 jobs in limbo.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Homeowners insurance company announced plans to leave Louisiana market

FedNat Holding Company, the fourth largest homeowners insurance company in Louisiana, said it will stop renewing policies in January because of the hurricane related losses it experienced over the past 15 months. FedNat said it is focusing on the Florida market and leaving Louisiana and Texas, said Michael H. Braun,...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refinery#Phillips 66#Alliance#Cdu#Fccu#Motiva Enterprises#Saudi#Valero Energy Corp Lrb
MySanAntonio

Rig count hits highest since April 2020

After several weeks of inching higher or taking a step back, drilling activity revved up in the first week of November. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes and data analytics firm Enverus said Friday the US rig count rose by six to 550, the highest level since April 2020. There are 250 more rigs at work than the 300 reported last November.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lake Charles American Press

Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass facility inks LNG supply contract

Venture Global LNG and China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. (Sinopec) signed historic sales and purchase agreements Thursday to supply liquefied natural gas from the company’s LNG export terminals in Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines. Two 20-year sales and purchase agreements were signed for Venture Global’s Plaquemines facility to supply 4 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Houston Chronicle

Rig count rises

The number of drilling rigs operating in U.S. oil fields increased by six this week as crude prices rose more than 2 percent on Friday on the heels of OPEC+ producers held firm to boost output gradually even as global demand soars. The total rig count is now at 550,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Shell plans to restart Deer Park, Texas reformer next week -sources

HOUSTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) plans to restart next week units shut in September for a planned overhaul at its 302,800 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations on Thursday. Fuel-gas treating units have restarted and work is being...
DEER PARK, TX
Reuters

PDVSA halts unit at Amuay refinery after fire

MARACAY, Venezuela, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA halted two key gasoline production units at its Amuay refinery, the country's largest, after a fire in the area, four sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. The fire took place in a ditch on the west...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Canadian oil collapses at U.S. hub as refiners shun heavy crude

Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulphur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries. Western Canadian Select’s discount for December to West Texas Intermediate widened to $9/bbl at Cushing as of Wednesday, the steepest...
TRAFFIC
Duluth News Tribune

Superior refinery investigation release expected in next year

3 1/2 years after the refinery in Superior exploded, the federal agency tasked with probing the cause said it expects to release its investigation within the next year. During a Friday afternoon meeting, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board said it was aiming to release the April 26, 2018, incident's final investigation during fiscal year 2022.
SUPERIOR, WI
oilandgas360.com

A wet gas windfall: propane inventory squeeze possible as winter approaches

As we approach the midpoint of 3Q earnings season in the oil patch, we continue to see strong signs of capital discipline from the industry, with excess CF generally being earmarked for debt reduction, dividend growth and/or share repurchases. But while capital discipline strengthens balance sheets, it does not increase...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy