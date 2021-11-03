Church thrift shop gives back to Wilson

The Grove City Cancer Thrift Shop still is going strong 50 years after its founding, mostly due to the hard work from the dozens of volunteers who keep the shop running. “Everything is a team effort, and everybody has a designated thing they do,” said volunteer Patti Hines, one of the 25 active volunteers who help run the shop at 3684 Garden Court in Grove City.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO