Church thrift shop gives back to Wilson

Fifty years ago, Jack MacArthur briefly served as interim pastor of Valley Baptist Church; last Sunday, Oct. 23, his son, John MacArthur, returned to Carpinteria to give a sermon to the newly formed Christ Church of Carpinteria. John MacArthur is a pastor at Simi Valley Church which has a regular attendance of over 8,000 people. His services are broadcast in 16 countries. The service was held on the lawn of the Faith Lutheran Church on Vallecito Road and Ogan Road. To hear John MacArthur’s sermon on II Corinthians 5:18-21, visit christchurchcarp.com.
