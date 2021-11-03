CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church thrift shop gives back to Wilson

restorationnewsmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Nash United Methodist Church Thrift Shop celebrates its...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Coastal View

MacArthur gives sermon to new Christ Church of Carpinteria

Fifty years ago, Jack MacArthur briefly served as interim pastor of Valley Baptist Church; last Sunday, Oct. 23, his son, John MacArthur, returned to Carpinteria to give a sermon to the newly formed Christ Church of Carpinteria. John MacArthur is a pastor at Simi Valley Church which has a regular attendance of over 8,000 people. His services are broadcast in 16 countries. The service was held on the lawn of the Faith Lutheran Church on Vallecito Road and Ogan Road. To hear John MacArthur’s sermon on II Corinthians 5:18-21, visit christchurchcarp.com.
CARPINTERIA, CA
umc.org

Church offers back-to-school haircuts

Sending students back to school on the right foot starts with a great haircut at Journey of Faith UMC in Humble, TX. Each Sunday in August the church turned into a barber shop offering children in the community haircuts free of charge. The smiling faces that accompany each new ‘do are well worth the effort, Rev. Stephen Goldsmith, Pastor of Journey of Faith explained.
HUMBLE, TX
kttn.com

Church Women United Thrift Shop and Community Food Pantry topics of Trenton Rotary Club program

The Church Women United Thrift Shop and Community Food Pantry of Grundy County were the topics of a Trenton Rotary Club program October 28th. Barbara Spencer discussed the thrift shop. The store is a 501(c)(3) and provides donations to various organizations in Grundy County, including the women’s shelter, children’s advocacy center, food pantry, ministerial alliance, and Boy and Girl Scouts. Funds are also provided to area schools and for scholarships at North Central Missouri College.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
hometownsource.com

Shalom Thrift Shop in Cambridge celebrates 40 years

Forty years ago, a handful of Cambridge Lutheran Church women saw a need in the community for good-quality, affordable used clothing. The result? Shalom Thrift Shop, operating out of the basement of their church parsonage. Those civic-minded pioneers had no idea how big that good idea would become. By 1991,...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
#The Wilson Times
WTOK-TV

Firehouse Church gives back to Care Lodge

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Firehouse Church has been taking donations since January and is now preparing to give the donations to Care Lodge. Giving back to the community is something that Firehouse does often and looks forward to every year. Executive Pastor Kajsa Cole said this time of year is...
MERIDIAN, MS
WALB 10

St. James Baptist Church’s ‘Hallelujah Festival’ gives back to community

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - St. James Baptist Church held its hallelujah festival on Sunday. Organizers said their number one goal for this event was to give back to the community. “We don’t celebrate Halloween, that’s sort of demonic for us. So we call it the Hallelujah Fest so that we can give a different feel, different vibe to this particular day,” said Lawrence Knighton, pastor.
BACONTON, GA
inkansascity.com

Gifts That Give Back

We are headed into that time of year when we gift and gather. If you’re planning on taking a little something to your favorite host or hostess, why not make the giving give more?. Madi Apparel. After a long day of working or cooking, indulge yourself in a silky treat....
HOMELESS
do512family.com

Giving Back to the Community this November

Are you interested in giving back to the community this Thanksgiving season? There are plenty of deserving local charities that could use a hand right now, and we’ve rounded up several opportunities for family involvement this month…. — Coats for Kids. Each year, The Junior League of Austin, Jack Brown...
CHARITIES
Society
Religion
Cape Gazette

All Saints’ Parish wishes thrift shop manager a happy retirement

It was all hands on deck last week at All Saints’ Parish Thrift Shop as volunteers, staff and church members shut the doors and surprised store manager Lynn Brittingham with a well-deserved retirement luncheon. The thrift shop had humble beginnings about 28 years ago when the All Saints’ Episcopal Church...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Daily Gate City

New church gives new life to Second Baptist

The Newness of Life Church that began this past June at Riverview Park’s Pavilion had to find a temporary meeting place for six weeks. Instead of a short-term meeting place, however, the 30-40 people who attend every Sunday now have a permanent home, and in a traditional church building. Pastor...
RELIGION
Sheridan Press

Holy Name Thrift Shop hosts annual Christmas Extravaganza

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Thrift Shop has organized is annual Christmas Extravaganza for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Knights of Columbus Hall. The sale will feature all things Christmas for those looking to decorate outdoors or inside homes or businesses, including artificial trees.
SHERIDAN, WY
wchstv.com

Holiday shopping experience Hope Village returns to First Presbyterian Church

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — First Presbyterian Church in Charleston has announced the return of its Fair Trade holiday shopping experience called Hope Village. Hope Village showcases 18 artisan vendors from around the world, Vanessa King, communications director at First Presbyterian Church, said. All artisans are Fair Trade Federation partners and...
CHARLESTON, WV
Columbus Dispatch

Hard work, active volunteers keep Grove City Cancer Thrift Shop in business for 50 years and counting

The Grove City Cancer Thrift Shop still is going strong 50 years after its founding, mostly due to the hard work from the dozens of volunteers who keep the shop running. “Everything is a team effort, and everybody has a designated thing they do,” said volunteer Patti Hines, one of the 25 active volunteers who help run the shop at 3684 Garden Court in Grove City.
COLUMBUS, OH
thesalemnewsonline.com

LIBRARY FOOD DRIVE: Giving thanks by giving back

Every year, Salem Public Library collects food to donate to a charitable organization in the Salem area. “Every year we pick somewhere different,” said Lisa Lewis who works at the Salem Public Library. This year they selected Grace Harbor to be the recipient of their drive. “We started this several...
SALEM, MO
Lancaster Online

CommunityAid: A local thrift shop with a significant community impact

Shoppers at CommunityAid on Rohrerstown Road, or any of the organization’s five other locations in central Pennsylvania, might consider it just another thrift store where they can find some great gently used items at discount prices. But they’d be wrong. “We are so much more than a thrift store,” says...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
9&10 News

Local Church Gives Back To Michigan Schools, Donates Free Shoes To Kids

Thrive Church in Mount Pleasant visited Mecosta Elementary School on Friday. The church visits schools throughout Central Michigan to give away brand new shoes to kids. “Today we’re here to do the Shoe Project, which is one of our favorite days of the year,” said Dave Shephard, Lead Pastor at Thrive Church. “We get to bless these kids with a brand new pair of shoes, to help show them a little bit of love.
MICHIGAN STATE
Hutch Post

Shop Local, Give Local event tonight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The United Way is hosting an event tonight that is a fundraiser and an opportunity for ladies to get together. "It is the girls night of the century," said Lisa Gleason with the United Way. "Come and be a part of Shop Local, Give Local." The event...
HUTCHINSON, KS

