Mark Hauser

Transforming change into opportunity requires ingenuity, but it’s a scenario ideal for challenger brands that think outside the traditional box to get their brands seen and heard. Especially now, as change and readjustment remain constant, brands willing to be flexible are adapting to keep the needs of clients and consumers in clear view. The challenger brand mindset was the main topic of conversation between Atlanta marketing leaders during a recent “Publisher’s Forum” moderated by Atlanta Business Chronicle Market President and Publisher David Rubinger. Participants included Jeff Perkins, CEO, ParkMobile; Lee Echols, vice president of marketing, Northside Hospital; Melanie Huet, CMO, Serta Simmons Bedding; and Melissa Fike, vice president and director of marketing, JLL. Here are highlights from the discussion. Comments have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO