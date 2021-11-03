Mark Hauser

Warrendale-based young adult clothing retailer rue21 on Thursday announced that it has hired Stephen Gould as senior vice president and general counsel. Gould, who built an almost 30-year career in law, retail and real estate in New England, was general counsel at Brookstone Co. for a decade. He departed the...
Philadelphia human resources tech startup Employee Cycle is raising a $2.5 million seed round after wrapping up its time at the 2021 Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars. Employee Cycle is a human resources startup that takes HR data, analyzes it and presents it on a dashboard. It...
Seattle-based pet care marketplace Rover Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) is throwing more weight behind its marketing efforts. The company said in its third quarter 2021 earnings release, published Monday, it expects to increase its paid marketing for the rest of 2021. Co-founder and CEO Aaron Easterly told the Business Journal those efforts will likely include mediums like social media and video.
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has received another U.S Air Force award. The base is winner of the 2021 Air Force Innkeeper Award. Wright-Patt took home the award in the large division (286 or more rooms). The award sheds a light on Wright-Patt’s focus on its operations. Created in 1981, the...
The Black Italian Griglia Cucina will be featured on an upcoming episode of America's Best Restaurants, an online show dedicated to highlighting the best independent restaurants in America. The restaurant offers family style catering to-go and pre-ordered, individual to-go meals at its location at 2009 Highland Avenue. The Black Italian...
Tim Hanifin, who will oversee and lead the Southwest division, was promoted to president of the company in October after serving as Graycor’s senior vice president. Hanifin spoke to the Business Journal about the importance of the Phoenix market to the company.
Philadelphia-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Nov. 5, 2021. Year to date through Nov. 5, 2021, the court recorded 67 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 5% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Transforming change into opportunity requires ingenuity, but it’s a scenario ideal for challenger brands that think outside the traditional box to get their brands seen and heard. Especially now, as change and readjustment remain constant, brands willing to be flexible are adapting to keep the needs of clients and consumers in clear view. The challenger brand mindset was the main topic of conversation between Atlanta marketing leaders during a recent “Publisher’s Forum” moderated by Atlanta Business Chronicle Market President and Publisher David Rubinger. Participants included Jeff Perkins, CEO, ParkMobile; Lee Echols, vice president of marketing, Northside Hospital; Melanie Huet, CMO, Serta Simmons Bedding; and Melissa Fike, vice president and director of marketing, JLL. Here are highlights from the discussion. Comments have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.
Kroger Co. has steered clear of Florida for more than three decades, leaving the fast-growing market to others. But now it has made a major push into the Sunshine State this year and believes it can compete with the big boys – without opening any stores. Kroger tried Florida once...
Address: 2403 Sidney Street, Suite 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Executive director: Timothy Parks, CEO and President. Service area: We partner with people with disabilities, people with other barriers and young adults to pursue their hopes and dreams through strengthening workplace abilities in Allegheny, Beaver, Washington, Fayette, Greene, Westmoreland, Butler, and Indiana counties.
Patrick has been involved in all areas of litigation. He advises clients operating in the cannabis industry in Ohio, counseling them in numerous different matters including dispensary applications, change of ownership applications, and zoning requirements. He received his J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and his B.A. from Cleveland State University.
Otani joined Shapiro Didway 2014 and has over a decade of landscape design and project management experience. He continues to build a deep portfolio focused on education campuses, mixed-use developments, recreation resources planning and civic work. As a Principal, Otani will push forward Shapiro Didway’s vision to continue building a talented team of collaborators with a focus on creating a balanced and challenging work environment for employees while delivering exceptional work to clients.
The city of Austin has spent several months trying to figure out new fees for the Downtown Density Bonus Program that go toward affordable housing. Developers will have to wait a little longer to learn what the recalibrated fees will look like.
While midsize businesses have faced many challenges in the last year and a half, they have continued to remain innovative, adaptive and hopeful. In fact, in JPMorgan Chase’s midyear Business Leaders Outlook Pulse survey, more than three-quarters of respondents (76%) said they are optimistic about their local market – the highest percentage recorded in 11 years of BLO survey data – even as they face pandemic-related challenges. This sentiment reflects much of what I’ve heard from Seattle-area businesses, which are increasingly forward-looking.
The Charlotte development community faces a major shift in the way it does business as the city prepares to adopt a unified development ordinance next summer. A month after the first draft of that 608-page document was unveiled, developers and consultants who’ve evaluated the details say it could drive positive change. But there are concerns about the long-term impact.
A previous stalled expansion campaign taught Austin-based restaurant chain Freebirds World Burrito some important lessons. When Tavistock Restaurants bought Freebirds in 2007, it had 19 locations in Texas. By 2016, it had nearly 100 locations in seven states. But in the ensuing years, Freebirds closed all of its eateries outside...
Comments / 0