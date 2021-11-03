Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana Price Analysis: 3 November

Solana price analysis is bearish today. SOL/USD is currently trading at $240. Selling pressure has returned over the past hours. The Solana price analysis is bearish at the moment because we anticipate that the $240 mark will hold, bringing the market back to where it was. As a result, we believe that SOL/USD will retreat and attempt to resist again at the $215 level, which would be its old resistance. The push to this price level will test buyers’ determination. If they can hold the line, then it is likely that SOL/USD will go for a retest at $240. This would be another selling opportunity since we expect sellers to break below the current market price over the long term.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO