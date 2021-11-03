CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No, COVID Vaccines Don't Make You Glow

By Emily Willingham
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rumors began last spring but were resurrected this week when a journalist tweeted erroneously that COVID-19 vaccines contain something called "luciferase." The journalist, a correspondent with the outlet Newsmax, believed that the name referenced Lucifer, another name for the devil. From there, others added more layers to the untrue story,...

EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxers With This Message

Coronavirus cases are going down but not fast enough for the pandemic to seem anywhere near over. Concerned with the cases still infecting so much of the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with IDEAS host Nahlah Ayed, and was asked about those who are skeptical to the science. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Medscape News

COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Are Working, Public Health Experts Say

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. While COVID-19 vaccine mandates have sparked lawsuits and protests, the data shows that they're working and increasing vaccination rates. Some organizations have reported vaccination rates that jumped from less than 50% to more than 90%, according...
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
abc17news.com

What the end of the Covid-19 pandemic could look like

Covid-19 is here to stay. It’s highly unlikely that the United States, let alone the world, will be able to completely eliminate the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. But there will come a day when it’s no longer a pandemic, when cases are no longer out of control and hospitals aren’t at great risk of overflowing with patients. Many experts predict the spread of coronavirus will look and feel more like seasonal influenza.
Medscape News

Infected, Vaccinated, or Both:How Protected Am I From COVID?

As the U.S. rounds out its second year of the pandemic, many people are trying to figure out just how vulnerable they may be to COVID-19 infection, and whether it's finally safe to fully return to all the activities they miss. On an individual basis, the degree and durability of...
Medscape News

CNS Autoimmunity After COVID in Teens?

Recent research suggests that some pediatric patients who develop neuropsychiatric symptoms from COVID-19 may have intrathecal antineural SARS-CoV-2 autoantibodies, which may hint at central nervous system (CNS) autoimmunity in these patients. "Overall, these findings indicate that severe neuropsychiatric symptoms can occur in the setting of pediatric COVID-19, including patients who...
TheAtlantaVoice

A Guide to Pfizer/BioNTech’s Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids 5-11

As with its adult vaccine, Pfizer/BioNTech was the first to cross the finish line and offer a Food and Drug Administration-authorized COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 through 11. Here, we describe how it’s different from its grown-up cousin and what experts are saying about who should get it. Quick Summary Vaccine name: BNT162b2 Design type: mRNA Dose number: 2 doses of 10 micrograms of […]
EatThis

Virus Experts Would Not Go Here Right Now

With COVID vaccination rates rising and new cases declining nationwide, Americans are feeling more optimistic that this holiday season will seem much more traditional than last year's. But virus experts are still wary of a pandemic that continues to behave unpredictably: A rising caseload in Europe is only one sign that "life as it was" is still a ways off. So what does that mean for your plans this winter? Where is it safe to go, and what is best avoided? STAT News recently asked 28 experts in public health, infectious diseases and immunology about their personal levels of comfort with various public activities right now. Here are some places they said they wouldn't go. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
EatThis

20 People Have Been Hospitalized for Hepatitis After Eating at This Chain

Several questions likely cross your mind when you're ordering food at a restaurant, from the number of calories in the dish you're consuming to how well leftovers might reheat the next day. And while the potential for foodborne illness may be at the back of your mind, it may not be enough to dissuade you from hitting up your favorite eatery. Unfortunately, guests at one popular U.S. chain may be regretting their decision to eat out, now that multiple customers have been hospitalized with hepatitis A.
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
