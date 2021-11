In what turned out to be a very competitive regional, the 1A East cane down to Southeast taking on Hulett for a #1 seed at this week's state tournament. Southeast prevailed in 3 straight 25-19, 25-17, and 25-20 to get that #1 seed and improve to 19-10 overall. Hulett will be the #2 seed from the East with a record of 20-7.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO