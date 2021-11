The Cedar Mountain Community Center Thanks- giving Potluck Dinner will be on Monday, Nov. 15. The community center will provide baked ham, along with turkeys, both baked and fried. Everyone else is invited to bring sides, salads and desserts. Sides need to be on the serving table by 6:15 p.m. Dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. Come help us celebrate the end of the season with friends and neighbors.

