CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Beef and Caramelized Onion Knishes

tablemagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGot a craving for a hearty snack? Try this knish recipe which features flavorful beef, onions, and mashed potatoes baked in dough. Our friends at the Pennsylvania Beef Council recommend using a chuck arm roast with this recipe. It’s economical, flavorful, and best when slow-cooked, making it the perfect cut to...

www.tablemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
advancedmixology.com

Painkiller Drink Recipe

The Painkiller Drink is a fruity alcoholic cocktail that was first mixed in the 1970s. The cocktail is made with pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, and rum. It's perfect for those who like their drinks on the sweeter side. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz. Pusser’s rum. 4 oz....
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
Southern Bite

Easy Apple Crisp

While pumpkin and pumpkin spice both get a lot of airtime in the fall, a recent survey of my readers easily showed apples are the real star of fall desserts. That combined with a few recent requests from readers for my Apple Crisp recipe, means today is just about that… Apple Crisp.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shredded Beef#Knish#Onions#Food Drink#Locally Sustainably#Pabeef Org
countryliving.com

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Topped with a golden, flaky crust and oozing creamy chicken and veggies, a scoop of this this pot pie on a cold day is pure heaven. This recipe originally appeared in Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking. For Filling:. 4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter. medium-size sweet onion, diced. cloves...
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
Wide Open Eats

recipes

Do you know what's more exhausting than spending hours shopping on Black Friday? It's spending the entirety of Thanksgiving cooking dinner. Before the pandemic, many households would invite family and friends over and spend all day roasting a whole turkey, preparing countless side dishes, and then serving it before falling asleep on the couch during the third quarter. Entertaining and preparing a Thanksgiving dinner with the roasted turkey and all the fixings is exhausting. So why not keep things simple this year and prepare an air fried turkey breast? Take back all those hours in the hot kitchen and put your air fryer to work!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
Food Network

Is Air Frying Healthy?

It may seem as though everyone you know has jumped on the air fryer bandwagon — and for good reason. This trend has been around since 2010 with the major appeal of faster, easier recipes that taste “just as good” as their deep-fried counterparts. While many have come a long way from air frying French fries, the basic idea that anything made in the air fryer must be healthy persists. We hate to be the ones to say it, but just because you air fry French fries, doesn’t make them as healthy as baked potato. Don’t worry, though. It’s true air frying uses far less oil than deep frying and, therefore, can be a healthier option. Here are a few ways to make sure you’re using your air fryer to the best of it’s healthy cooking ability while still having some fun in the kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
panolian.com

Cranberry Relish Recipe

Combine cranberries, shallot, Madeira, sugars, orange juice and cranberry juice in a 1-quart sauce pot and simmer over low- medium heat for 20-30 minutes or until the cranberries become soft. Separately, mix the cornstarch with the cold water then add it to the cranberry mixture. Turn up heat to a heavy simmer and continue to cook, stirring well, for another 5-10 minutes. Serve warm.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

How to Pan-Fry Fish

Pan frying is a quick and easy method for getting super crispy fish fillets. You don't need a deep fryer, and you don't have to use excessive amounts of oil either. Here's how to get moist, crispy pan-fried fish every time. How to Pan-Fry Fish in 5 Steps. This step-by-step...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting Are the Quintessential Fall Dessert

The one ingredient that screams “fall”? Pumpkin, of course — and bakers go wild embracing the winter squash, making it the star of a variety of desserts from cakes and cheesecakes to pies. Among them: Martha Stewart, who has created the quintessential — and likely most delicious — fall dessert we’ve come across yet: pumpkin bars topped with cream cheese frosting.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy