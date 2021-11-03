Here’s what legends Dirk, Mick have in common

Mick Jagger has been out and about in Las Vegas, exploring the city ahead of The Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour. See the snaps!. Sir Mick Jagger has returned to Sin City for The Rolling Stones‘ No Filter Tour. The rock legend, who is a father-of-eight, took to Instagram on November 6 to share a series of snaps of himself as he took in the sights of Las Vegas ahead of the band’s performance at the Allegiant Stadium later that night. He was seen visiting Fremont Street and The Neon Museum before heading out of town to experience the magic of the Nevada desert. “Seeing the sights of Las Vegas….see you at the show tomorrow! #nofiltertour #rollingstones #allegiantstadium,” he captioned the post.

