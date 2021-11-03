Never Miss a Trash Day - Sign Up for Service Alerts!

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Fire Department officials announced on November 10 that they would be partnering with Integrative Emergency Services to implement an emergency response telemedicine program for 911 calls. The Fire Department hopes that the new program, which is among the first in the country to involve fire-based EMS departments, will help save some patients a trip to the hospital by connecting paramedics and other first responders to ER physicians. The physician will then be able to work with paramedics to assist in providing the right diagnosis, treatment, and referral options without the expense or long waiting times of an ER visit. “The healthcare world is evolving, and technology is in the forefront, partly out of necessity due to the pandemic,” said McKinney Fire Chief Danny Kistner. “Telemedicine on 911 calls will allow our highly-trained paramedics to treat the right patient at the right time in the right location.” The program launches November 12.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO