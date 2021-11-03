CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok is changing how we interact with media. Here's how.

Cover picture for the articleIn September, TikTok surpassed over a billion monthly users. And the app is fundamentally changing how creators reach an audience online. This week, how TikTok is changing our...

erienewsnow.com

Facebook changed its company name to Meta. Here's how the internet reacted

News of Facebook's new company name, Meta, quickly attracted the scorn of the internet. "The only meta we acknowledge," tweeted writer Mitchell Clark, who posted a picture of former NBA player Meta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest). "Meta' is short for 'I meta girl in high school who...
INTERNET
dexerto.com

Is TikTok’s FYP broken? Here’s how you may be able to fix it

TikTok users across the world have taken to Twitter with reports of broken For You Pages, saying they are seeing a “basic” feed instead of one curated by the algorithm. When someone creates a new account on TikTok, they are met with a basic feed of videos from the site’s top verified creators. It isn’t until they start interacting with videos and specific creators that the algorithm kicks in to begin suggesting content relatable to the viewer.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Billionaire Robert F. Smith Gifts Thousands of Shares of Stock to Help Black and Latinx Kids Become Shareholders

The program was kicked off this month by Vista Equity Partners Founder, Chairman and CEO and philanthropist Robert F. Smith gifting five shares of stock – equivalent to nearly 15,000 total shares – to each of the 2,900 students, educators and staff members at the Eagle Academies for Young Men, a network of public, all-boys schools serving young men of color in New York City and Newark, N.J.
ECONOMY
Pocket-lint.com

How to get TikTok's new tipping feature

If you don't see the options below, then you will likely have to wait for TikTok to roll out its tipping feature to you. In late 2021, TikTok creator Jera Bean shared a couple of videos to announce she found a tipping feature in the TikTok app and applied for approval.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Elon Musk Asks Twitter: Should I Sell Tesla Stock?

Elon Musk asked Twitter if he should sell about $20 billion worth of his Tesla stock and about 58 percent of those who answered said yes. The Tesla CEO pledged to abide by the results of the poll, whichever way it went. Arun Sundararajan, NYU Stern professor & author of "The Sharing Economy: The End of Employment and the Rise of Crowd-Based Capitalism," joined Cheddar to discuss what the Twitter poll says about America's attitude towards billionaires and the nation's tax system.
STOCKS
dot.LA

The Climate Crisis Is Changing How LA VCs Invest — Here's How

Many leading venture capitalists in Los Angeles say they've altered their investment strategy because of climate change, and some are responding to the crisis by pouring more cash into clean-tech startups. A majority, or 60%, of the more than two dozen investors polled by dot.LA said climate change is affecting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSYR NewsChannel 9

How do you know this social media ad is legitimate? Here’s a guide to making smarter purchases

(WSYR-TV) — Buying products from social media ads is the latest trend for consumers in the digital age, but just like anything else online these days, consumers need to be careful about who they are purchasing from.  The Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker received thousands of complaints in 2020 about misleading social media advertisements.   The BBB Scam tracker says […]
INTERNET
BlogHer

Four Ways Creators Can Use LinkedIn to Grow Their Audiences

In today’s online environment, content is king, so it’s no surprise that creators are seeking increased tools and outlets to spark engagement and reach new heights. With a vast audience of over 774 million members worldwide and chock-full of posts, videos, courses, and articles shared each day, LinkedIn is an incredibly powerful platform for creators. Our creators are what keeps the LinkedIn ecosystem alive and thriving, so we’re continuing to focus on ways to foster their success and growth. Over the past year, LinkedIn has put a focus on building new creator-first tools and resources like creator mode to help people...
INTERNET
Cheddar News

Social Network Nextdoor 'Growing the Neighborhood' by Going Public

Hyperlocal social networking platform Nextdoor made its public debut on the NYSE via a SPAC merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II on Monday. CEO Sarah Friar joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about what drove the company to a public offering and growing the platform on a global scale. "This allows us to not go back after investing and growing the neighborhood," Friar said. She also talked about the app's pandemic success and the fact that people have stuck around as businesses reopened on a larger scale.
INTERNET
information-age.com

Fintech has a gender diversity problem — here’s how we tackle it

Nabilah Hussain, head of FinCrime at 3S Money, discusses how the Fintech sector can tackle the problem of low gender diversity. Diversity can both empower individuals and spark feelings of inclusion across society. It encourages different perspectives and promotes tolerance and understanding amongst workplaces. And in business, quite rightly, the topic has entered the mainstream.
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

​7 ways to get proactive about climate change instead of feeling helpless: Lessons from a leadership expert

Humans do not capitalize nearly enough on our most significant evolutionary advantage: a unique ability to take forward-looking actions that influence the future for the better. Exhibit A: Climate change is here, and things are changing quickly for the worse. However, even as dangerous and costly weather events grow more frequent and severe, we still don’t do what we need to do. Ideally, everyone would ratchet up their efforts to protect the climate as smartly as possible. But how can each person help in the most valuable ways? As a professor of organizational behavior, I study leadership and proactive problem solving. Research...
ENVIRONMENT

