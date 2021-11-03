CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Says Vaccines for Children Will Be Available at About 20,000 Locations

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday there will be enough COVID-19 vaccines...

KREX

Biden: Families of separated children deserve compensation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the families of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration should be compensated, as his Department of Justice is in settlement talks with affected families. Raising his voice, Biden said that regardless of the circumstances, people who had their children […]
US News and World Report

Opponents Urge Court to Keep Biden's COVID-19 Vaccine Rule on Hold

(Reuters) - The Biden Administration's employer COVID-19 vaccine rule should remain blocked because U.S. employers should not have to scramble to implement an illegal rule, opponents told a federal appeals court on Tuesday. The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is weighing whether to lift an order...
healththoroughfare.com

Joe Biden Says That Making COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters And Kids’ Doses Available Will “Accelerate” The US Road To Ending The Pandemic

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, stated that the vaccine booster being available and the start of COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11 are bound to hurry up the pandemic’s end. Biden also mentioned that COVID cases and hospitalizations have been dropping in numbers, being down...
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
The Independent

Biden to continue FEMA virus aid for states until April 1

President Joe Biden is extending the federal government's 100% reimbursement of COVID-19 emergency response costs to states, tribes and territories through April 1, 2022, the White House is announcing Tuesday.On a conference call Tuesday morning, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients is informing governors that Biden is approving the extension of Federal Emergency Management Agency support to help continue FEMA-backed efforts like vaccination clinics and public education campaigns surrounding the shots. The extension also continues 100% federal reimbursement for National Guard personnel deployed to help combat the virus, including those tasked with assisting local hospitals treating coronavirus cases.The extension...
WSAV News 3

AP FACT CHECK: Biden hypes $1T bill impact on electric cars

WASHINGTON (AP) — Boasting about his $1 trillion infrastructure package, President Joe Biden overstated its reach by claiming it would result in 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations and meet his pledge to nudge half of U.S. drivers into EVs by decade’s end. The measure receiving final congressional passage late Friday cuts in half the money that […]
AOL Corp

'Operations and logistics': Biden administration prepares to vaccinate children

WASHINGTON — In preparation for final regulatory approval of coronavirus vaccinations for children between the ages of 5 and 11, the Biden administration has already begun shipping millions of coronavirus vaccine doses across the country. Those vaccines will be administered to children in schools and pediatricians’ offices as soon as...
