Flat Tops and Sturdy Handles Are Key to Finding the Best Measuring Cups

My husband Adam and I were elbow-deep in the renovation of our home in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn in 2011 when Thanksgiving rolled around. In the years since Adam and I had been together, this holiday had become a pain point for our combined families. We both come from a long line of party planners (my mother in law can rightly take credit for the most legendary Orange County bar and bat mitzvahs of the 1980s). Our respective matriarchs are located on opposite ends of the country, but they both pride themselves on their turkeys (one smoked and served with a rich bread stuffing, the other encrusted with bacon and paired with a healthy mushroom and wild rice breadless alternative). The formidable women that they are, neither is willing to relinquish their role as host on this holiday, or any other one, really. Which is unfortunate, since they both managed to pass the hosting gene on to their children (my husband and I both plan parties for a living). In an effort to be as equitable as possible, we have ping-ponged between California and New York, never imagining we would have the chance to define Thanksgiving for ourselves.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO