Update 1.82 has arrived for Rogue Company and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this latest patch. Update 1.82 is known as the “Sinister Shadows” Update and with that there’s a new Battle Pass for Season 4. The patch notes include all the available rewards and the different bundles that can be purchased. Alongside that though, players are going to get a brand new map called “Wanted,” a new mode called “Wanted,” updates to weapons, gadgets, and perks. Players will also find that Ronin has received a visual upgrade and there’s been some changes in the way that Saint and Talon play as well. The rest will be bug fixes and general fixes in Rogue Company Update 1.82.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO