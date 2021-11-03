Curbside Leaf Collection Program

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse will return to the courthouse without the jury present on Friday to finalize how jurors will be instructed when they get the case next week. Jurors will soon begin deliberating in a case that left Americans divided over whether...
(CNN) — Ex-President Donald Trump is planting his flag on a logical absurdity in his transparent bid to run out the clock on the January 6 investigation and avoid accountability for his unprecedented bid to steal power in a coup. A President who refused to accept the result of a...
Watch a live stream of the docking in the video player above. The day after a sky-lighting Florida launch, four astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule closed in on the International Space Station Thursday, on track for docking and the start of half-year stay aboard the orbital outpost. Crew-3...
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar,...
Attorneys for Britney Spears will return to court Friday when a Los Angeles judge will consider the pop star's request to terminate the conservatorship that has controlled her career and finances for nearly 14 years. The hearing will be the first since her father, Jamie Spears, was removed as a co-conservator.
It's Thursday, Happy Veterans Day and welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. President Biden and other administration officials were at Arlington National Cemetery to pay their respects in honor of Veterans...
New York (CNN Business) — Elon Musk sold another block of Tesla shares Thursday. In two additional filings, Musk disclosed early Friday that he had sold another $687.3 million worth of the stock Thursday. That brings his sales of stock for this week to 5.2 million shares for a total of $5.8 billion.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — An attorney for one of the white men standing trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery told the judge Thursday he doesn’t want “any more Black pastors” in the courtroom after the Rev. Al Sharpton sat with the slain man’s family. Kevin Gough represents William “Roddie”...
(CNN) — The House select committee investigating January 6 is demanding former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows appear for a deposition and turn over documents Friday or risk a criminal contempt referral, according to a letter Thursday from panel Chairman Bennie Thompson. Meadows has been facing new pressure...
