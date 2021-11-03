People on the Move

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRyan Cantor has been promoted to the role of Chief Product Officer at Thryv Holdings, Inc. Ryan...

bizjournals

Rover puts new focus on marketing after holding back during pandemic

Seattle-based pet care marketplace Rover Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) is throwing more weight behind its marketing efforts. The company said in its third quarter 2021 earnings release, published Monday, it expects to increase its paid marketing for the rest of 2021. Co-founder and CEO Aaron Easterly told the Business Journal those efforts will likely include mediums like social media and video.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Dorothy Li returns to her startup roots with role at Convoy (Podcast)

For Dorothy Li, taking over as Convoy's chief technology officer is a return to her past. Prior to taking over the CTO role in June, Li spent 23 years at Amazon. Although Amazon now employs about 1 million people and is one of the most well-known corporations in the world, Li said that when she first started at the company, it was almost a startup environment.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

S.F. grocery delivery social network switches up model and turns local ambitions national

In the crowded and mega-funded landscape of grocery delivery outfits, Chad Munroe, the CEO of young startup Jupiter, believes he's on the cusp of the next major advancement. In the six months since I last spoke with Munroe, who co-founded Jupiter with three other Stanford University alumni in 2019, the startup has raised new funding — adding on another $6 million to its $2.5 million reported to-date — and reconfigured its business model and growth strategy. What started as "Instacart meets Instagram" is evolving into something more like "Instacart meets Shopify" — the content and scalability of a social media network melded with tools that more readily convert food influencers' legions of followers into customers. At a point of critical mass, Munroe envisions Jupiter can become a kind of social e-commerce network whose momentum builds exponentially on itself, bringing the cost of new customer acquisition — where the industry norm, Munroe said, is $300 a head — down to virtually zero.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bizjournals

Future of commercial real estate: Experts discuss 'digitization' of industry

One thing the past 18 months have taught the business world is that emerging technologies have made it possible to continue to get business done, regardless of where employees are located. However, those same technologies also have helped to underscore the idea that many of the ways companies operated prior to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic might not have been as efficient as we once thought.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Seth Teply named as the CEO and president of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada

Seth Teply has been appointed the CEO and president of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. Teply has been with Tetra Pak for 20 years and joined the company in 2001 as a process automation engineering intern. During his time with the company, he has held a variety of roles and most recently served as the vice president of services of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from Valparaiso University.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

5 Minutes With...Michelle Keefe, CEO of MomUP

Michelle Keefe started and sold a company, got married and had three children (now 8, 11 and 13 years old). After talking to other moms who were struggling to get back into the workforce, she launched a second company: MomUp, focused on helping companies connect with women re-entering the workforce.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

DoorDash to Acquire International Food Delivery Company Wolt for $8.1 Billion

DoorDash is set to acquire European-based food delivery company Wolt in an $8.1 billion deal. Ann Berry, chief investment officer at media platform Wheelhouse, joined Cheddar to discuss how this positions DoorDash in the prepared food and potentially the grocery delivery space. "I do think that what DoorDash is trying to be thoughtful about now is how to take that there's been a shift in consumer behavior in terms of mobile ordering and delivery and try and apply it to other categories," she said, also pointing to its partnership with beauty supply company Ulta.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

This Company Says It's A Strong and Growing Competitor in the Cloud Telecommunications Space

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Digerati Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI), a provider of cloud services specializing in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions for the small to medium-sized business market, last week announced its financial results for the 3 and 12 months ended July 31, the company’s 4th quarter and annual year end for its fiscal 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Frontier Yarns: Leading the World in Sustainable Cotton Yarn Manufacturing

As one of the world’s largest producers of 100 percent cotton and polyester/cotton-blend yarns, Frontier Yarns takes its responsibility to protect the environment seriously. Not only does Frontier strive to be an industry leader for product quality and commitment to customer service, but it also delivers the assurance that the ﬁbers in their yarns are derived from sustainably grown cotton. Frontier’s yarns are used to produce high-quality garments, industrial and medical textiles, bedding and other types of fabrics. Frontier has perfected the yarn spinning process by applying state-of-the-art automated technology and innovation to every phase of the yarn manufacturing process. Its numerous...
ADVOCACY
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
bizjournals

Backblaze's CEO said his company is ready to accelerate its growth after its stock jumped 24% in its first day on Wall Street

CEO Gleb Budman said his company's IPO, which raised $100 million, was a way to reassure customers Backblaze was going to be around for the long-haul. Our C-Suite Awards recognize Silicon Valley's top executives for their contribution and commitment to the community and their outstanding professional performance. © 2021 American...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Former Brookstone lawyer now new general counsel at rue21

Warrendale-based young adult clothing retailer rue21 on Thursday announced that it has hired Stephen Gould as senior vice president and general counsel. Gould, who built an almost 30-year career in law, retail and real estate in New England, was general counsel at Brookstone Co. for a decade. He departed the...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

KC architects talk trends post-pandemic office, restaurant design trends

How has office and restaurant design changed since the pandemic? Experts from Clockwork Architecture + Design share some insider knowledge. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
FOOD & DRINKS
bizjournals

Most Admired CEOs: George Scangos has one final mission in biotech

Our Most Admired CEO George Scangos, president and CEO of Vir Biotechnology Inc., along with his staff doubled down on their efforts during the pandemic to produce a drug with GlaxoSmithKline to treat Covid-19 patient. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

