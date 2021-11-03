Bowhunting Mulligans: How Should You Hunt Differently?

The moon is full, and I’m staring out at the brightly silhouetted line of decoys stretching off the reedy point into which I’ve nestled the boat. Two hours ahead of sunrise, my friend and I are the first to the boat ramp on a day with a steady north breeze and just two days after the first killing frost has reached northern Minnesota. I don’t know if the empty parking lot is an indicator of local duck abundance; a show of modern Minnesota waterfowling apathy and declining participation; or if I’m just, pardon the pun, the lucky duck who got the first spot. By calendar or by temperature, there ought to be ducks on the move and in the area. Low water produced an exceptional wild rice harvest. And the big water ought to be a congregating point for passing diving ducks.

