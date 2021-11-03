CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which older adults are getting their flu shots and COVID boosters?

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith two viruses threatening to make older adults sick this winter, a new poll shows most people over 50 have gotten vaccines to protect them against both influenza and coronavirus, or plan to. And a majority of those who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine plan to get an additional dose to...

Oct 26 | HCA COVID Booster and Flu Shot Update

The Health Center at Auraria is pleased to announce that starting October 26, 2021, COVID-19 booster shots (shot #3 for those who initially received two doses of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or shot #2 for those who initially received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) and flu shots will be available on campus according to the plan below.
A potential role for ibuprofen in older adults' immunity to RSV

New research suggests there may someday be a role for ibuprofen in providing older adults with lasting immunity against RSV, a virus commonly associated with infants and young kids that also rivals the flu as a dangerous wintertime infection for the elderly. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, accounts for an...
Cold, Flu or COVID? What to Do If You’re Not Sure

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — People are contracting multiple respiratory viruses including the common cold as winter approaches, adding to the ongoing concerns for infections of COVID-19 and influenza in the weeks ahead. “I think that the terms cold and flu are used pretty loosely,” said Dr. Anne Liu, an infectious disease physician at Stanford University. “There are some features that might be more indicative of one versus the other but, really, if you have any kind of cold-type symptoms, the only way you know if it’s COVID or not is if you get tested.” Dr. Liu says that, as more people get...
Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
More Flu Shots Were Administered In 2020 Than In Prior Two Years, CDC Researchers Say

BOSTON (CBS) — CDC researchers found that more flu shots were administered during the pandemic in 2020 than in the prior two years. So is that why the flu season was so mild last year? In large part, yes. We were also masking up and social distancing. But the researchers found that flu vaccination rates jumped nine percent between September and December in 2020 compared to 2018 and 2019, largely due to warnings by health officials of a possible “twin-demic” of both the flu and COVID-19. But the news wasn’t all good, especially for the youngest children. Among children, only teens had a bump in the number of flu shots given. Immunizations actually fell as much as 14 percent in children between the ages of six months and four years. It’s possible that many parents didn’t think their young kids were at much risk of getting the flu since they were often stuck at home. Or, it may have been difficult to get into the pediatrician’s office. But let this be a reminder that all children six months and older should get a flu vaccine every year, and the youngest children are the most vulnerable.
What the end of the Covid-19 pandemic could look like

Covid-19 is here to stay. It’s highly unlikely that the United States, let alone the world, will be able to completely eliminate the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. But there will come a day when it’s no longer a pandemic, when cases are no longer out of control and hospitals aren’t at great risk of overflowing with patients. Many experts predict the spread of coronavirus will look and feel more like seasonal influenza.
COVID-19 forced a shift from healthy feeding practices by parents of young children

Efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 have dramatically changed the day-to-day lives of families in the U.S. and around the world. Families have experienced disruptions to education and childcare, recreational activities and social support. At the same time, many parents have been forced to adapt to significant changes in work, school and childcare schedules.
Pittsburgh Researchers Find Young Adults Have Lowest Antibody Levels After COVID-19 Infection

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh researchers found young adults have the lowest antibody levels after getting COVID-19. The findings from researchers were posted to a preprint website ahead of peer review and suggest people under 30 may be less protected from a second infection. “I know a lot of people think, ‘I had COVID, so I don’t need to get a shot,’” said John Alcorn, Ph.D., professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. “But this study suggests that some patients, particularly young people, don’t have particularly good antibody memory after infection, indicating that immune boosting with vaccination is important for these people.” Alcorn, the senior author, said it’s not clear why young people had the lowest antibody levels, but while their findings suggest that disease severity could influence a person’s level of protection, it doesn’t explain everything. UPMC said Alcorn and his team plan to follow up with the same patients to measure how neutralizing antibodies change over longer periods of time, and also compare antibody levels in those who have or haven’t gotten the shot.
Rural COVID-19 Patients At Higher Risk Of Dying, Says WVU Researcher

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – Rural COVID-19 patients in the ICU are at a higher risk of dying than people from cities, according to a WVU researcher. Sunil Sharma, the chief of West Virginia University’s pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine section, led the new study. “This is the first study coming out of Appalachia. We were surprised that nobody had made that effort to look at what our community needs are. And if you don’t work in a hospital, I think sometimes there’s this sense of comfort in thinking, ‘Maybe things are not as bad in...
Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
If You Spot This in Your Mouth, You're at Risk for Heart Attack, Says Study

There are many risk factors for heart attacks—age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and genetics included—per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, there are also less obvious conditions that can determine your likelihood of experiencing a major cardiovascular event. According to one study, there is even a dental condition that can even come into play. Read on to find out what it is.—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
